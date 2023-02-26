2023 Puerto Rico Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open is the fifth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The event played against the Arnold Palmer Invitational is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features a $3.8 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2023 Puerto Rico Open, the South Florida section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played February 27, 2023, at Wellington National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., and the field of 139 players was finalized on February 25 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2023 Puerto Rico Open Monday qualifier field