2023 Puerto Rico Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open is the fifth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.
The event played against the Arnold Palmer Invitational is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features a $3.8 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.
Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.
For the 2023 Puerto Rico Open, the South Florida section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played February 27, 2023, at Wellington National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., and the field of 139 players was finalized on February 25 at 5 p.m. local time.
Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.
For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.
The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.
2023 Puerto Rico Open Monday qualifier field
- Tom Adrounie
- Dawson Armstrong
- Matt Atkins
- John Augenstein
- Eric Axley
- Michael Balcar
- Blayne Barber
- Paul Barjon
- Brandon Berry
- Michael Blair
- Chandler Blanchet
- Ryan Blaum
- Cody Blick
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jay Card
- Brian Carlson
- Ricardo Celia
- Rak Cho
- Tomas Cocha
- Erik Compton
- Parker Coody
- Myles Creighton
- Chris Crisologo
- AJ Crouch
- Brian Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Lee Detmer
- Andrew Dorn
- Brett Drewitt
- James Driscoll
- Chandler Eaton
- Erik Edwards
- Ryan Elmore
- David Erdy
- Julian Etulain
- Clay Feagler
- Jorge Fernandez valdes
- Martin Flores
- Chris Francoeur
- Wilson Furr
- Abel Gallegos
- Jeremy Gandon
- Robert Garrigus
- Domenico Geminiani
- Ryan Gerard
- Mike Graboyes
- Ryan Grider
- Will Grimmer
- Danny Guise
- Gavin Hall
- Evan Harmeling
- Grant Hirschman
- Austin Hitt
- Bo Hoag
- Noah Hofman
- William Holcomb
- Ian Holt
- Theo Humphrey
- Charles Huntzinger
- Nick Infanti
- Brent Ito
- Zihao Jin
- Kaleb Johnson
- Richard(Sunil) Jung
- Joseph Juszczyk
- Jeffrey Kang
- Matthew Kang
- Justin Kim
- Tripp Kinney
- Peter Knade
- Peter Kuest
- Andrew Loupe
- Stuart Macdonald
- Willie Mack III
- Nick Marcoaldi
- Steve Marino
- Matt Marshall
- Logan McAllister
- Drew McCain
- Dan McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Jake McCrory
- Blake McShea
- Brett Melton
- Raoul Menard
- Matthew Meneghetti
- Andre Metzger
- Mike Midgette
- Jesus Montenegro
- Marcos Montenegro
- Grayson Murray
- Patrick Newcomb
- Bryson Nimmer
- Pontus Nyholm
- Jeff Overton
- David Pastore
- Brant Peaper
- David Perkins
- Joey Petronio
- Ted Potter Jr.
- David Rabil
- Spencer Ralston
- Kyle Reifers
- Zach Robbins
- Matt Ryan
- Christian Salzer
- David Sanders
- Alex Scott
- Maxwell Sear
- Josh Sedeno
- Manav Shah
- Drew Shepherd
- Jack Sparrow
- Hayden Springer
- Jake Staiano
- Shawn Stefani
- Brett Stegmaier
- Scott Stevens
- Jackson Suber
- Zack Sucher
- Andy Svoboda
- Jarrett Swan
- Joel Thelen
- Nicholas Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Travis Trace
- Austen Truslow
- Ashton Van Horne
- John VanDerLaan
- Carr Vernon
- Alan Wagner
- Danny Walker
- Charles Wang
- Dalton Ward
- Joe Weiler
- Alex Weiss
- Brett White
- Joseph Winslow