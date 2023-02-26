2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The HSBC Women's World Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season, with an event featuring the top-ranked players in the eligibility ranking.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the winter Asian swing for the LPGA.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.

The field will be playing for a $1.8 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Marina Alex

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Chella Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Yuting Shi

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Elizabeth Szokol

Amanda Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lilia Vu

Amy Yang

