2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
The HSBC Women's World Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and more.
This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season, with an event featuring the top-ranked players in the eligibility ranking.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the winter Asian swing for the LPGA.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.
The field will be playing for a $1.8 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 HSBC Women's World Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Chella Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Yuting Shi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Amanda Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lilia Vu
- Amy Yang
Top 50 players in 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship field
- 1. Lydia Ko
- 2. Nelly Korda
- 3. Minjee Lee
- 4. Atthaya Thitikul
- 5. Jin Young Ko
- 7. Brooke Henderson
- 8. In Gee Chun
- 9. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 10. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Leona Maguire
- 13. Xiyu Lin
- 14. Celine Boutier
- 15. Jennifer Kupcho
- 17. Danielle Kang
- 18. Hye Jin Choi
- 19. Hannah Green
- 20. Jessica Korda
- 21. Ashleigh Buhai
- 22. Georgia Hall
- 24. Linn Grant
- 25. Madelene Sagstrom
- 26. Ayaka Furue
- 27. Sei Young Kim
- 28. Megan Khang
- 29. Andrea Lee
- 30. Mao Saigo
- 31. Anna Nordqvist
- 32. Maja Stark
- 33. Lilia Vu
- 34. Gaby Lopez
- 36. Yuka Saso
- 39. Jeongeun Lee6
- 40. Hinako Shibuno
- 43. Marina Alex
- 47. Paula Reto
- 48. Carlota Ciganda
- 49. Mina Harigae
- 50. Lizette Salas