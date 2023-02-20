2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Thailand.
The Honda LPGA Thailand field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and more.
This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season, with an event featuring the top-ranked players in the eligibility ranking.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the winter Asian swing for the LPGA.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.
The field will be playing for a $1.7 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Saki Baba
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Charley Hull
- Chisato Iwai
- Akie Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Gaby Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Wichanee Meechai
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Yuting Shi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Yang
- Arpichaya Yubol
Top 50 players in 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field
- 1. Lydia Ko
- 2. Nelly Korda
- 3. Minjee Lee
- 4. Atthaya Thitikul
- 5. Jin Young Ko
- 7. Brooke Henderson
- 8. In Gee Chun
- 9. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 10. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Leona Maguire
- 12. Charley Hull
- 13. Xiyu Lin
- 14. Celine Boutier
- 15. Jennifer Kupcho
- 17. Danielle Kang
- 18. Hye Jin Choi
- 19. Hannah Green
- 21. Ashleigh Buhai
- 22. Georgia Hall
- 24. Linn Grant
- 25. Madelene Sagstrom
- 26. Ayaka Furue
- 27. Sei Young Kim
- 28. Megan Khang
- 29. Andrea Lee
- 30. Mao Saigo
- 31. Anna Nordqvist
- 32. Maja Stark
- 33. Lilia Vu
- 34. Gaby Lopez
- 36. Yuka Saso
- 39. JeongEun Lee6
- 40. Hinako Shibuno
- 47. Paula Reto
- 48. Carlota Ciganda
- 49. Mina Harigae
- 50. Lizette Salas