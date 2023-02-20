2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Thailand.

The Honda LPGA Thailand field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season, with an event featuring the top-ranked players in the eligibility ranking.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the winter Asian swing for the LPGA.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.

The field will be playing for a $1.7 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Saki Baba

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Charley Hull

Chisato Iwai

Akie Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Gaby Lopez

Leona Maguire

Wichanee Meechai

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Yuting Shi

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Elizabeth Szokol

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Yang

Arpichaya Yubol

Top 50 players in 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field