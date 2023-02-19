2023 International Series Qatar purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Asian Tour

2023 International Series Qatar purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/19/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of an Asian Tour flag


The 2023 International Series Qatar purse is set for $2.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The International Series Qatar field is headed by Andy Ogletree, Richard Lee and more of the Asian Tour's best players and LIV Golf players.

For 2023 International Series Qatar and payout, see our final leaderboard

The 120-player field is the first International Series event on the Asian Tour schedule and is the second event of the 2023 season.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Doha Golf Club in Qatar.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 7.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2023 International Series Qatar purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2023 International Series Qatar and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $275,000
3 $157,500
4 $125,000
5 $102,500
6 $83,250
7 $71,250
8 $61,250
9 $53,500
10 $47,750
11 $43,625
12 $40,625
13 $37,875
14 $36,125
15 $34,625
16 $33,125
17 $31,625
18 $30,125
19 $28,875
20 $27,875
21 $27,250
22 $26,500
23 $25,750
24 $25,000
25 $24,250
26 $23,500
27 $22,750
28 $22,000
29 $21,250
30 $20,500
31 $20,250
32 $19,500
33 $19,000
34 $18,500
35 $18,000
36 $17,500
37 $17,000
38 $16,500
39 $16,000
40 $15,500
41 $15,125
42 $14,625
43 $14,125
44 $13,625
45 $13,375
46 $13,250
47 $12,750
48 $12,250
49 $11,750
50 $11,250
51 $10,750
52 $10,250
53 $9,750
54 $9,500
55 $9,250
56 $9,000
57 $8,750
58 $8,500
59 $8,250
60 $8,000
61 $7,750
62 $7,500
63 $7,250
64 $7,000
65 $6,750

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.