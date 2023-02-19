2023 Hero Indian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hero Indian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.

The Hero Indian Open field is headlined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Thorbjorn Olesen, Yannik Paul and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour coming back to Asia in full force in 2023 with a new event in Thailand.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 132-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Hero Indian Open field

Derek Ackerman

Veer Ahlawat

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Honey Baisoya

Sachin Baisoya

Matthew Baldwin

Aadil Bedi

Oliver Bekker

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Jorge Campillo

Abhijit Singh Chadha

Yashas Chandra

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Angad Cheema

S Chikkarangappa

Om Prakash Chouhan

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Jens Fahrbring

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Simon Forsström

Daniel Gale

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

Jamal Hossain

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Gary Hurley

Aguri Iwasaki

Jazz Janewattananond

Khalin H Joshi

Shiv Kapur

Kshitij Naveed Kaul

Masahiro Kawamura

Rashid Khan

Shamim Khan

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Karandeep Kochhar

Mikko Korhonen

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Abhinav Lohan

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Udayan Mane

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Renato Paratore

Varun Parikh

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Mithun Perera

Garrick Porteous

Anthony Quayle

Jyoti Randhawa

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Yuvraj Sandhu

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Freddy Schott

Sandy Scott

Akshay Sharma

Kartik Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma

Dhruv Sheoran

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Anant Singh Ahlawat

Yuvraj Singh

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

N Thangaraja

Daniel Van Tonder

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jeunghun Wang

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Sandeep Yadav

Top 50 players in 2023 Hero Indian Open field

There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.