2023 Hero Indian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Hero Indian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.
The Hero Indian Open field is headlined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Thorbjorn Olesen, Yannik Paul and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour coming back to Asia in full force in 2023 with a new event in Thailand.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 132-player field.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Hero Indian Open field
- Derek Ackerman
- Veer Ahlawat
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Honey Baisoya
- Sachin Baisoya
- Matthew Baldwin
- Aadil Bedi
- Oliver Bekker
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Jorge Campillo
- Abhijit Singh Chadha
- Yashas Chandra
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Angad Cheema
- S Chikkarangappa
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Jens Fahrbring
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Simon Forsström
- Daniel Gale
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Jamal Hossain
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Gary Hurley
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Khalin H Joshi
- Shiv Kapur
- Kshitij Naveed Kaul
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Rashid Khan
- Shamim Khan
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Mikko Korhonen
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Abhinav Lohan
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Udayan Mane
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Renato Paratore
- Varun Parikh
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Mithun Perera
- Garrick Porteous
- Anthony Quayle
- Jyoti Randhawa
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Freddy Schott
- Sandy Scott
- Akshay Sharma
- Kartik Sharma
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Dhruv Sheoran
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Anant Singh Ahlawat
- Yuvraj Singh
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- N Thangaraja
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jeunghun Wang
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Sandeep Yadav
Top 50 players in 2023 Hero Indian Open field
There are no top-50 players competing in this tournament.