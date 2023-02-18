2023 International Series Qatar money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 International Series Qatar prize money payout is from the $2.5 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, earning Asian Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the International Series Qatarprize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $220,000. The International Series Qatar prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each Asian Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is 74th place this week.

For 2023 International Series Qatar and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Asian Tour Championship field is headed by Andy Ogletree, Travis smyth, Hennie du Plessis and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 International Series Qatar from the correct 2023 International Series Qatar full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all players making the cut have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2023 International Series Qatar prize money payout is only true after the Asian Tour cut is made, with the Asian Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 Asian Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the Asian Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the Asian Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 International Series Qatar prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

