2023 International Series Qatar money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Asian Tour

2023 International Series Qatar money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/18/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of an Asian Tour flag


The 2023 International Series Qatar prize money payout is from the $2.5 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, earning Asian Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the International Series Qatarprize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $220,000. The International Series Qatar prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each Asian Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is 74th place this week.

For 2023 International Series Qatar and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Asian Tour Championship field is headed by Andy Ogletree, Travis smyth, Hennie du Plessis and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 International Series Qatar from the correct 2023 International Series Qatar full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all players making the cut have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2023 International Series Qatar prize money payout is only true after the Asian Tour cut is made, with the Asian Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 Asian Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the Asian Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the Asian Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 International Series Qatar prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 International Series Qatar and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $275,000
3 $157,500
4 $125,000
5 $102,500
6 $83,250
7 $71,250
8 $61,250
9 $53,500
10 $47,750
11 $43,625
12 $40,625
13 $37,875
14 $36,125
15 $34,625
16 $33,125
17 $31,625
18 $30,125
19 $28,875
20 $27,875
21 $27,250
22 $26,500
23 $25,750
24 $25,000
25 $24,250
26 $23,500
27 $22,750
28 $22,000
29 $21,250
30 $20,500
31 $20,250
32 $19,500
33 $19,000
34 $18,500
35 $18,000
36 $17,500
37 $17,000
38 $16,500
39 $16,000
40 $15,500
41 $15,125
42 $14,625
43 $14,125
44 $13,625
45 $13,375
46 $13,250
47 $12,750
48 $12,250
49 $11,750
50 $11,250
51 $10,750
52 $10,250
53 $9,750
54 $9,500
55 $9,250
56 $9,000
57 $8,750
58 $8,500
59 $8,250
60 $8,000
61 $7,750
62 $7,500
63 $7,250
64 $7,000
65 $6,750

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.