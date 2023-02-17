The 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $750,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International field is headed by Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Aditi Ashok and more.

This is the third event of the 2023 Ladies European Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International women's: What you need to know

Purse: $5,000,000

Winner's share: $750,000

Field size: 120 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Costa del Sol points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns points toward the Race to the Costa del Sol.

The top three players at the end of the season-long standings earn a share of the Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool of €250,000.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International purse, winner's share, prize money payout