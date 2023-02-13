2023 Chubb Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Chubb Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.
Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 4-to-1 (+400).
Steven Alker is at 13-to-2 betting odds.
This week, we have the Chubb Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Florida at Tiburon Golf Club, which has become a fulcrum host for three different tours.
2023 Chubb Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steve Stricker
|350
|Padraig Harrington
|400
|Steven Alker
|650
|Bernhard Langer
|1800
|Ernie Els
|1800
|Jerry Kelly
|2000
|Richard Green
|2000
|Alex Cejka
|2200
|Jim Furyk
|2200
|Brian Gay
|2800
|Fred Couples
|2800
|Kevin Sutherland
|2800
|Retief Goosen
|2800
|Robert Karlsson
|3000
|Darren Clarke
|3300
|David Toms
|4000
|Paul Stankowski
|4500
|Brandt Jobe
|5000
|KJ Choi
|5000
|Mark Hensby
|5000
|Mike Weir
|5000
|Paul Broadhurst
|5000
|Brett Quigley
|5500
|Ken Duke
|5500
|Doug Barron
|7000
|Steve Flesch
|7000
|Paul Goydos
|8000
|Rod Pampling
|8000
|Scott Parel
|8000
|Ye Yang
|9000
|Justin Leonard
|10000
|Tim Petrovic
|10000
|John Huston
|12500
|Marco Dawson
|12500
|Scott Dunlap
|12500
|Scott McCarron
|12500
|Rocco Mediate
|15000
|Joe Durant
|17500
|Lee Janzen
|17500
|Bob Estes
|20000
|Gene Sauers
|20000
|Rob Labritz
|20000
|Shane Bertsch
|20000
|Stuart Appleby
|20000
|Woody Austin
|20000
|Notah Begay
|25000
|Timothy ONeal
|25000
|Wes Short Jr
|25000
|Billy Andrade
|30000
|David McKenzie
|30000
|Dicky Pride
|30000
|Kirk Triplett
|30000
|Brian Cooper
|35000
|Tom Lehman
|35000
|Tom Pernice Jr
|40000
|Jay Haas
|50000
|Jeff Maggert
|50000
|Jeff Sluman
|50000
|Tim Herron
|50000