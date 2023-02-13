2023 Chubb Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Chubb Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 4-to-1 (+400).

Steven Alker is at 13-to-2 betting odds.

This week, we have the Chubb Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Florida at Tiburon Golf Club, which has become a fulcrum host for three different tours.

2023 Chubb Classic betting odds: Outright winner