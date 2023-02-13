2023 Chubb Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
02/13/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Bernhard Langer


The 2023 Chubb Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 4-to-1 (+400).

Steven Alker is at 13-to-2 betting odds.

This week, we have the Chubb Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading back to Florida at Tiburon Golf Club, which has become a fulcrum host for three different tours.

2023 Chubb Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 350
Padraig Harrington 400
Steven Alker 650
Bernhard Langer 1800
Ernie Els 1800
Jerry Kelly 2000
Richard Green 2000
Alex Cejka 2200
Jim Furyk 2200
Brian Gay 2800
Fred Couples 2800
Kevin Sutherland 2800
Retief Goosen 2800
Robert Karlsson 3000
Darren Clarke 3300
David Toms 4000
Paul Stankowski 4500
Brandt Jobe 5000
KJ Choi 5000
Mark Hensby 5000
Mike Weir 5000
Paul Broadhurst 5000
Brett Quigley 5500
Ken Duke 5500
Doug Barron 7000
Steve Flesch 7000
Paul Goydos 8000
Rod Pampling 8000
Scott Parel 8000
Ye Yang 9000
Justin Leonard 10000
Tim Petrovic 10000
John Huston 12500
Marco Dawson 12500
Scott Dunlap 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Rocco Mediate 15000
Joe Durant 17500
Lee Janzen 17500
Bob Estes 20000
Gene Sauers 20000
Rob Labritz 20000
Shane Bertsch 20000
Stuart Appleby 20000
Woody Austin 20000
Notah Begay 25000
Timothy ONeal 25000
Wes Short Jr 25000
Billy Andrade 30000
David McKenzie 30000
Dicky Pride 30000
Kirk Triplett 30000
Brian Cooper 35000
Tom Lehman 35000
Tom Pernice Jr 40000
Jay Haas 50000
Jeff Maggert 50000
Jeff Sluman 50000
Tim Herron 50000

