2023 Vic Open format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2023 Vic Open format has been announced for the fourth year of the event in which the tournament, first played in 1957, will be a co-sanctioned event on both the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour.

The Vic Open is two tournaments unfolding at the same time. There is a men's tournament with 156 players and a women's tournament with 156 players. The tournament is played over the first two days on two courses at the property: the Beach Course and the Creek Course. The fields are evenly split between the courses each day, with men and women alternating tee times. The prize money for the men's and women's events is the same, both at AUD$420,000.

The Vic Open format is a 72-hole event. The first and second rounds will be played with the full field, and then there will be a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties for both the men's and women's fields.

The final two rounds will be played on the Beach Course.

After the third round, a cut will again be made to the top 35 players and ties in both the men's and women's events before the final round. Players who make the 36-hole cut will be paid, even if they don't advance to the final round.

The winning players will each get the winner's share from the respective AUD$420,000 purses, and there are two-season exemptions on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour available to the respective men's and women's champions.