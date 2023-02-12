2023 International Series Oman final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Oman final leaderboard is headed by winner Takumi Kanaya, who earned the Asian Tour win at Al Mouj Golf in Oman.

In the final round, Kanaya held onto the advantage for a four-shot win on 10-under 278, shooting a final round of 1-under 71 to get the job done.

American Berry Henson and Sadom Kaewkanjana finished tied for second place on 6-under total.

Kanaya won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Oman recap notes

Kanaya earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the second event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series Qatar.

2023 International Series Oman final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

