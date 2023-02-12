2023 International Series Oman final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2023 International Series Oman final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/12/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of an Asian Tour flag


The 2023 International Series Oman final leaderboard is headed by winner Takumi Kanaya, who earned the Asian Tour win at Al Mouj Golf in Oman.

In the final round, Kanaya held onto the advantage for a four-shot win on 10-under 278, shooting a final round of 1-under 71 to get the job done.

American Berry Henson and Sadom Kaewkanjana finished tied for second place on 6-under total.

Kanaya won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Oman recap notes

Kanaya earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the second event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series Qatar.

2023 International Series Oman final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Takumi Kanaya -10 278 69 71 67 71 $360,000
T2 Berry Henson -6 282 69 73 70 70 $173,000
T2 Sadom Kaewkanjana -6 282 67 76 67 72 $173,000
4 Steve Lewton -5 283 71 73 68 71 $100,000
T5 Joaquin Niemann -3 285 72 70 69 74 $74,300
T5 Sergio Garcia -3 285 67 76 68 74 $74,300
T7 Andy Ogletree -2 286 68 75 75 68 $46,750
T7 Ryosuke Kinoshita -2 286 71 73 69 73 $46,750
T7 Matt Jones -2 286 73 73 67 73 $46,750
T7 Ryo Hisatsune -2 286 71 70 67 78 $46,750
T11 Bio Kim -1 287 71 77 71 68 $33,700
T11 Mito Pereira -1 287 70 75 67 75 $33,700
T13 Miguel Tabuena E 288 70 74 74 70 $28,350
T13 Kazuki Higa E 288 72 73 75 68 $28,350
T13 Jarin Todd E 288 70 75 71 72 $28,350
T13 Jason Kokrak E 288 71 74 70 73 $28,350
T17 Hideto Tanihara 1 289 75 74 69 71 $22,629
T17 Bjorn Hellgren 1 289 75 73 70 71 $22,629
T17 Yoseop Seo 1 289 70 76 73 70 $22,629
T17 Scott Vincent 1 289 70 77 70 72 $22,629
T17 Jazz Janewattananond 1 289 75 72 70 72 $22,629
T17 Yonggu Shin 1 289 66 76 73 74 $22,629
T17 Jinichiro Kozuma 1 289 73 74 65 77 $22,629
T24 Settee Prakongvech 2 290 73 74 72 71 $18,500
T24 Pavit Tangkamolprasert 2 290 74 74 70 72 $18,500
T24 Miguel Carballo 2 290 70 77 72 71 $18,500
T24 Kevin Yuan 2 290 75 73 71 71 $18,500
T24 Eugenio Chacarra 2 290 72 72 73 73 $18,500
T24 Lee Chieh-po 2 290 73 76 70 71 $18,500
T30 S.S.P Chawrasia 3 291 75 71 72 73 $15,433
T30 Nicholas Fung 3 291 73 73 71 74 $15,433
T30 Gunn Charoenkul 3 291 73 76 70 72 $15,433
T30 Travis Smyth 3 291 72 76 69 74 $15,433
T30 Rashid Khan 3 291 70 77 70 74 $15,433
T30 Branden Grace 3 291 74 73 69 75 $15,433
T36 Zhengkai Bai 4 292 78 72 68 74 $12,829
T36 Jack Thompson 4 292 73 74 72 73 $12,829
T36 Graeme McDowell 4 292 73 72 73 74 $12,829
T36 Wade Ormsby 4 292 75 75 69 73 $12,829
T36 Chase Koepka 4 292 77 73 69 73 $12,829
T36 Sangmoon Bae 4 292 74 73 70 75 $12,829
T36 Zach Murray 4 292 70 72 73 77 $12,829
T43 Ben Campbell 5 293 72 75 72 74 $10,056
T43 Shiv Kapur 5 293 72 74 72 75 $10,056
T43 Jyoti Randhawa 5 293 70 74 73 76 $10,056
T43 Yuki Inamori 5 293 74 72 74 73 $10,056
T43 Trevor Simsby 5 293 69 78 74 72 $10,056
T43 Chan Shih-chang 5 293 72 77 67 77 $10,056
T43 James Piot 5 293 74 75 72 72 $10,056
T43 Hennie Du Plessis 5 293 73 77 64 79 $10,056
T43 Carlos Ortiz 5 293 74 76 73 70 $10,056
T52 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 6 294 71 75 71 77 $7,533
T52 Siddikur Rahman 6 294 72 75 73 74 $7,533
T52 Sanghyun Park 6 294 76 71 75 72 $7,533
T52 Gaganjeet Bhullar 6 294 72 72 72 78 $7,533
T52 Kieran Vincent 6 294 75 75 72 72 $7,533
T52 Mikumu Horikawa 6 294 70 79 74 71 $7,533
T58 Matt Killen 7 295 73 73 72 77 $6,700
T58 Prom Meesawat 7 295 77 72 73 73 $6,700
T60 Andrew Dodt 8 296 77 70 70 79 $6,300
T60 Wocheng Ye 8 296 75 75 72 74 $6,300
T62 Itthipat Buranatanyarat 9 297 72 71 76 78 $5,900
T62 Tomoharu Otsuki 9 297 73 73 76 75 $5,900
T64 Phachara Khongwatmai 10 298 76 70 73 79 $5,300
T64 Todd Sinnott 10 298 70 73 73 82 $5,300
T64 Chikkarangappa S 10 298 77 71 74 76 $5,300
T64 Ben Leong 10 298 72 78 75 73 $5,300
68 Kyongjun Moon 11 299 69 78 76 76 $4,800
T69 Terry Pilkadaris 12 300 73 77 73 77 $4,400
T69 Prayad Marksaeng 12 300 73 77 77 73 $4,400
T69 Faisal Salhab 12 300 77 73 78 72 $4,400
72 Sihwan Kim 13 301 70 77 77 77 $4,000
T73 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 14 302 73 77 73 79 $3,700
T73 Seungtaek Lee 14 302 72 78 78 74 $3,700
75 Minkyu Kim 17 305 72 75 81 77 $3,400
76 Scott Hend 18 306 78 72 76 80 $3,200
77 Honey Baisoya 19 307 74 76 86 71 $3,000
78 Yikeun Chang 22 310 75 73 77 85 $2,800

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.