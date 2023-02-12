2023 International Series Oman final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Oman final leaderboard is headed by winner Takumi Kanaya, who earned the Asian Tour win at Al Mouj Golf in Oman.
In the final round, Kanaya held onto the advantage for a four-shot win on 10-under 278, shooting a final round of 1-under 71 to get the job done.
American Berry Henson and Sadom Kaewkanjana finished tied for second place on 6-under total.
Kanaya won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
International Series Oman recap notes
Kanaya earned 12.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.
There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the second event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series Qatar.
2023 International Series Oman final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Takumi Kanaya
|-10
|278
|69
|71
|67
|71
|$360,000
|T2
|Berry Henson
|-6
|282
|69
|73
|70
|70
|$173,000
|T2
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-6
|282
|67
|76
|67
|72
|$173,000
|4
|Steve Lewton
|-5
|283
|71
|73
|68
|71
|$100,000
|T5
|Joaquin Niemann
|-3
|285
|72
|70
|69
|74
|$74,300
|T5
|Sergio Garcia
|-3
|285
|67
|76
|68
|74
|$74,300
|T7
|Andy Ogletree
|-2
|286
|68
|75
|75
|68
|$46,750
|T7
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-2
|286
|71
|73
|69
|73
|$46,750
|T7
|Matt Jones
|-2
|286
|73
|73
|67
|73
|$46,750
|T7
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-2
|286
|71
|70
|67
|78
|$46,750
|T11
|Bio Kim
|-1
|287
|71
|77
|71
|68
|$33,700
|T11
|Mito Pereira
|-1
|287
|70
|75
|67
|75
|$33,700
|T13
|Miguel Tabuena
|E
|288
|70
|74
|74
|70
|$28,350
|T13
|Kazuki Higa
|E
|288
|72
|73
|75
|68
|$28,350
|T13
|Jarin Todd
|E
|288
|70
|75
|71
|72
|$28,350
|T13
|Jason Kokrak
|E
|288
|71
|74
|70
|73
|$28,350
|T17
|Hideto Tanihara
|1
|289
|75
|74
|69
|71
|$22,629
|T17
|Bjorn Hellgren
|1
|289
|75
|73
|70
|71
|$22,629
|T17
|Yoseop Seo
|1
|289
|70
|76
|73
|70
|$22,629
|T17
|Scott Vincent
|1
|289
|70
|77
|70
|72
|$22,629
|T17
|Jazz Janewattananond
|1
|289
|75
|72
|70
|72
|$22,629
|T17
|Yonggu Shin
|1
|289
|66
|76
|73
|74
|$22,629
|T17
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|1
|289
|73
|74
|65
|77
|$22,629
|T24
|Settee Prakongvech
|2
|290
|73
|74
|72
|71
|$18,500
|T24
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|2
|290
|74
|74
|70
|72
|$18,500
|T24
|Miguel Carballo
|2
|290
|70
|77
|72
|71
|$18,500
|T24
|Kevin Yuan
|2
|290
|75
|73
|71
|71
|$18,500
|T24
|Eugenio Chacarra
|2
|290
|72
|72
|73
|73
|$18,500
|T24
|Lee Chieh-po
|2
|290
|73
|76
|70
|71
|$18,500
|T30
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|3
|291
|75
|71
|72
|73
|$15,433
|T30
|Nicholas Fung
|3
|291
|73
|73
|71
|74
|$15,433
|T30
|Gunn Charoenkul
|3
|291
|73
|76
|70
|72
|$15,433
|T30
|Travis Smyth
|3
|291
|72
|76
|69
|74
|$15,433
|T30
|Rashid Khan
|3
|291
|70
|77
|70
|74
|$15,433
|T30
|Branden Grace
|3
|291
|74
|73
|69
|75
|$15,433
|T36
|Zhengkai Bai
|4
|292
|78
|72
|68
|74
|$12,829
|T36
|Jack Thompson
|4
|292
|73
|74
|72
|73
|$12,829
|T36
|Graeme McDowell
|4
|292
|73
|72
|73
|74
|$12,829
|T36
|Wade Ormsby
|4
|292
|75
|75
|69
|73
|$12,829
|T36
|Chase Koepka
|4
|292
|77
|73
|69
|73
|$12,829
|T36
|Sangmoon Bae
|4
|292
|74
|73
|70
|75
|$12,829
|T36
|Zach Murray
|4
|292
|70
|72
|73
|77
|$12,829
|T43
|Ben Campbell
|5
|293
|72
|75
|72
|74
|$10,056
|T43
|Shiv Kapur
|5
|293
|72
|74
|72
|75
|$10,056
|T43
|Jyoti Randhawa
|5
|293
|70
|74
|73
|76
|$10,056
|T43
|Yuki Inamori
|5
|293
|74
|72
|74
|73
|$10,056
|T43
|Trevor Simsby
|5
|293
|69
|78
|74
|72
|$10,056
|T43
|Chan Shih-chang
|5
|293
|72
|77
|67
|77
|$10,056
|T43
|James Piot
|5
|293
|74
|75
|72
|72
|$10,056
|T43
|Hennie Du Plessis
|5
|293
|73
|77
|64
|79
|$10,056
|T43
|Carlos Ortiz
|5
|293
|74
|76
|73
|70
|$10,056
|T52
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|6
|294
|71
|75
|71
|77
|$7,533
|T52
|Siddikur Rahman
|6
|294
|72
|75
|73
|74
|$7,533
|T52
|Sanghyun Park
|6
|294
|76
|71
|75
|72
|$7,533
|T52
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|6
|294
|72
|72
|72
|78
|$7,533
|T52
|Kieran Vincent
|6
|294
|75
|75
|72
|72
|$7,533
|T52
|Mikumu Horikawa
|6
|294
|70
|79
|74
|71
|$7,533
|T58
|Matt Killen
|7
|295
|73
|73
|72
|77
|$6,700
|T58
|Prom Meesawat
|7
|295
|77
|72
|73
|73
|$6,700
|T60
|Andrew Dodt
|8
|296
|77
|70
|70
|79
|$6,300
|T60
|Wocheng Ye
|8
|296
|75
|75
|72
|74
|$6,300
|T62
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|9
|297
|72
|71
|76
|78
|$5,900
|T62
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|9
|297
|73
|73
|76
|75
|$5,900
|T64
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|10
|298
|76
|70
|73
|79
|$5,300
|T64
|Todd Sinnott
|10
|298
|70
|73
|73
|82
|$5,300
|T64
|Chikkarangappa S
|10
|298
|77
|71
|74
|76
|$5,300
|T64
|Ben Leong
|10
|298
|72
|78
|75
|73
|$5,300
|68
|Kyongjun Moon
|11
|299
|69
|78
|76
|76
|$4,800
|T69
|Terry Pilkadaris
|12
|300
|73
|77
|73
|77
|$4,400
|T69
|Prayad Marksaeng
|12
|300
|73
|77
|77
|73
|$4,400
|T69
|Faisal Salhab
|12
|300
|77
|73
|78
|72
|$4,400
|72
|Sihwan Kim
|13
|301
|70
|77
|77
|77
|$4,000
|T73
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|14
|302
|73
|77
|73
|79
|$3,700
|T73
|Seungtaek Lee
|14
|302
|72
|78
|78
|74
|$3,700
|75
|Minkyu Kim
|17
|305
|72
|75
|81
|77
|$3,400
|76
|Scott Hend
|18
|306
|78
|72
|76
|80
|$3,200
|77
|Honey Baisoya
|19
|307
|74
|76
|86
|71
|$3,000
|78
|Yikeun Chang
|22
|310
|75
|73
|77
|85
|$2,800