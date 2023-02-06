When is the last time Justin Rose won a PGA Tour tournament?

Justin Rose has 10 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to be one of the European greats because of how he overcame a slow start to his pro career to become a prolific winner.

In 2023, Rose is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Justin Rose won a PGA Tour event had been the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open in California. He took down Adam Scott to win at Torrey Pines and reach double-digit PGA Tour wins.

Rose famously won the 2013 US Open at Merion, besting Phil Mickelson to earn what has been his only major championship title to date.

Rose has been working on improving his golf swing, trying to make his mechanics more reliable under pressure-packed situations. However, he has faced some injury issues that have prevented him from playing his best golf.

However, a win for Rose could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and take a big step in his career back toward the spotlight that golf's elite enjoy.