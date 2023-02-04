2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship marks the continuation of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Ras al Khaimah Championship action.

You can watch the 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with online streaming coverage including the Golf Channel broadcast.

Live coverage is available through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app, with Golf Channel airing live coverage on all four days of the event.

To stream the coverage, you'll need a subscription to Golf Channel that allows you to authenticate it with NBC Sports.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-8:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-8 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5