How many pro-am teams make the Saturday cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

At the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Saturday is cut day. Most weeks on the PGA Tour, the pro field is cut after two rounds (usually on Friday), but this tournament is played on a three-course rotation. That means each professional and pro-am team plays one round on each course before a cut is made.

When the tournament starts, 156 pro-am teams -- 52 teams per course per day -- get out there to battle it out with the hopes of getting to the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach. However, just a relative few teams actually get to the last day.

How many pro-am teams make the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the top 25 pro-am teams advance to Sunday's final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links. That 25-team cut is an exact number, unlike the professional cut, which is to the top 60 pros and ties through three rounds.

In the pro-am competition, the format is net best ball of partners. That means the professional and the amateur each play each hole. The score counts for the player that has the better score once the amateur's handicap is factored. Each amateur's handicap is different, ranging from 0 (meaning they get no strokes to help them) to 16 (they get one stroke on every hole but the two easiest holes).

On each hole, the lowest score for the team -- either the pro's score as is or the amateur's score minus any applicable handicap strokes -- counts. The score for each of the 54 holes is added up to determine the duo's combined score for the three rounds.

What if there are ties that have more than 25 teams getting to the final round?

Any ties that spill over beyond the 25-team limit leads to a tiebreaker decided by the professional's 54-hole score on each team. The lowest-scoring pros get their duos into the final round. After that, there's a match of cards. There is no physical playoff played between tied teams to figure out the Sunday field.