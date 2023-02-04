2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship is being played in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, with Al Hamra Golf Club once again playing host to one of the DP World Tour's year-opening events.
With the 70-player remaining field completing play on Sunday in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the DP World Tour event.
The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round will get underway at 7:10 a.m. local time on Monday with twosomes off the first tee until 12:40 p.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.
2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship Monday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round on TV starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.
2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times for Round 4
All times local; subtract nine hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|PLAYERS
|7:10 a.m.
|Freddy Schott, Victor Dubuisson
|7:19 a.m.
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Jorge Campillo
|7:28 a.m.
|Daan Huizing, Justin Walters
|7:37 a.m.
|Jeong Weon Ko, Aguri Iwasaki
|7:46 a.m.
|David Ravetto, Marcel Schneider
|7:55 a.m.
|Angel Hidalgo, Shaun Norris
|8:04 a.m.
|Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson
|8:13 a.m.
|Ricardo Santos, Andrew Wilson
|8:22 a.m.
|Oliver Bekker, Alejandro Del Rey
|8:31 a.m.
|Ashun Wu, Lukas Nemecz
|8:45 a.m.
|Jack Senior, Adrien Saddier
|8:54 a.m.
|Jc Ritchie, Thriston Lawrence
|9:03 a.m.
|Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Southgate
|9:12 a.m.
|Adrian Otaegui, Marcus Helligkilde
|9:21 a.m.
|Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazábal
|9:30 a.m.
|Louis De Jager, Connor Syme
|9:39 a.m.
|Thomas Bjørn, Mikael Lindberg
|9:48 a.m.
|Dale Whitnell, Matthew Jordan
|10:02 a.m.
|George Coetzee, Joël Stalter
|10:11 a.m.
|Richard Mansell, Sam Hutsby
|10:20 a.m.
|Ross Fisher, Todd Clements
|10:29 a.m.
|Ryo Hisatsune, Padraig Harrington
|10:38 a.m.
|Oliver Hundebøll, Dan Bradbury
|10:47 a.m.
|Victor Perez, Kazuki Higa
|10:56 a.m.
|Adrian Meronk, Wil Besseling
|11:05 a.m.
|Matthew Baldwin, Daniel Brown
|11:20 a.m.
|Tom Mckibbin, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|11:30 a.m.
|Johannes Veerman, Nathan Kimsey
|11:40 a.m.
|Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
|11:50 a.m.
|Marc Warren, Thorbjørn Olesen
|12:00 p.m.
|David Law, Rikuya Hoshino
|12:10 p.m.
|Adri Arnaus, Julien Guerrier
|12:20 p.m.
|Alexander Björk, Nicolai Højgaard
|12:30 p.m.
|Matthieu Pavon, Daniel Gavins
|12:40 p.m.
|Rasmus Højgaard, Zander Lombard