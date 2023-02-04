2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4
2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

02/04/2023
A picture of golfer Adrian Meronk Adrian Meronk is becoming a more common name on European Tour leaderboards.


The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship is being played in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, with Al Hamra Golf Club once again playing host to one of the DP World Tour's year-opening events.

With the 70-player remaining field completing play on Sunday in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the DP World Tour event.

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round will get underway at 7:10 a.m. local time on Monday with twosomes off the first tee until 12:40 p.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.

You can watch the 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship final round on TV starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship tee times for Round 4

All times local; subtract nine hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME PLAYERS
7:10 a.m. Freddy Schott, Victor Dubuisson
7:19 a.m. Nicolas Colsaerts, Jorge Campillo
7:28 a.m. Daan Huizing, Justin Walters
7:37 a.m. Jeong Weon Ko, Aguri Iwasaki
7:46 a.m. David Ravetto, Marcel Schneider
7:55 a.m. Angel Hidalgo, Shaun Norris
8:04 a.m. Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson
8:13 a.m. Ricardo Santos, Andrew Wilson
8:22 a.m. Oliver Bekker, Alejandro Del Rey
8:31 a.m. Ashun Wu, Lukas Nemecz
8:45 a.m. Jack Senior, Adrien Saddier
8:54 a.m. Jc Ritchie, Thriston Lawrence
9:03 a.m. Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Southgate
9:12 a.m. Adrian Otaegui, Marcus Helligkilde
9:21 a.m. Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazábal
9:30 a.m. Louis De Jager, Connor Syme
9:39 a.m. Thomas Bjørn, Mikael Lindberg
9:48 a.m. Dale Whitnell, Matthew Jordan
10:02 a.m. George Coetzee, Joël Stalter
10:11 a.m. Richard Mansell, Sam Hutsby
10:20 a.m. Ross Fisher, Todd Clements
10:29 a.m. Ryo Hisatsune, Padraig Harrington
10:38 a.m. Oliver Hundebøll, Dan Bradbury
10:47 a.m. Victor Perez, Kazuki Higa
10:56 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Wil Besseling
11:05 a.m. Matthew Baldwin, Daniel Brown
11:20 a.m. Tom Mckibbin, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:30 a.m. Johannes Veerman, Nathan Kimsey
11:40 a.m. Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
11:50 a.m. Marc Warren, Thorbjørn Olesen
12:00 p.m. David Law, Rikuya Hoshino
12:10 p.m. Adri Arnaus, Julien Guerrier
12:20 p.m. Alexander Björk, Nicolai Højgaard
12:30 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Daniel Gavins
12:40 p.m. Rasmus Højgaard, Zander Lombard

