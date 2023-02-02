Jon Rahm 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Jon Rahm's 2023 schedule kicks off with a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which he got into for winning last season.

We will then see Rahm play in the California desert at The American Express, followed by starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is a collegiate home game for the Spaniard. Rahm will then play at the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm will then play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with a stop at The Players Championship in between and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He should play in the Memorial, which he commits to each year.

He will balance out some of this PGA Tour-centric schedule with starts on the European Tour to maintain membership and earn points toward qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team. He should be in the Open de Espana, DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Race to Dubai. He could well add the BMW PGA Championship.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

Jon Rahm expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change