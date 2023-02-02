Bryson DeChambeau 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Bryson DeChambeau's 2023 schedule begins his appearance at the Asian Tour's Saudi International.

He will then play in the 14 LIV Golf League events in 2023, mixing in the four major championships to which he has access as the 2020 US Open champion.

Like all LIV Golf players, DeChambeau is required to compete in each of the 14 LIV Golf League events, starting in February at Mayakoba in Mexico and ending in November in Saudi Arabia.

The rest of Bryson DeChambeau's 2023 schedule is very much up in the air. With DeChambeau suspsended by the PGA Tour, it's unclear if he will choose to compete in eligible DP World Tour events or in the Asian Tour's Saudi-backed International Series.

Bryson DeChambeau expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change