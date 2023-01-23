2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

01/23/2023
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $8.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,566,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and more of the world's best players. Luke List won last year in a playoff against Will Zalatoris.

The 156-player field competes in an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money, with the weekend rounds at Torrey Pines' South Course.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at a two-course rotation hosted by the South Course at Torrey Pines. The North Course is the other course, where all players will play for one round.

This is the 13th PGA Tour event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,566,000
2 $948,300
3 $600,300
4 $426,300
5 $356,700
6 $315,375
7 $293,625
8 $271,875
9 $254,475
10 $237,075
11 $219,675
12 $202,275
13 $184,875
14 $167,475
15 $158,775
16 $150,075
17 $141,375
18 $132,675
19 $123,975
20 $115,275
21 $106,575
22 $97,875
23 $90,915
24 $83,955
25 $76,995
26 $70,035
27 $67,425
28 $64,815
29 $62,205
30 $59,595
31 $56,985
32 $54,375
33 $51,765
34 $49,590
35 $47,415
36 $45,240
37 $43,065
38 $41,325
39 $39,585
40 $37,845
41 $36,105
42 $34,365
43 $32,625
44 $30,885
45 $29,145
46 $27,405
47 $25,665
48 $24,273
49 $23,055
50 $22,359
51 $21,837
52 $21,315
53 $20,967
54 $20,619
55 $20,445
56 $20,271
57 $20,097
58 $19,923
59 $19,749
60 $19,575
61 $19,401
62 $19,227
63 $19,053
64 $18,879
65 $18,705

