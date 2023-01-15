Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.

Ji Hyun Oh is an accomplished professional golfer, having won seven times on the Korean LPGA Tour. They have known each other for years and ultimately decided to make their commitment to each other. They got married at the end of 2022.

See pictures of Si Woo Kim's wife, Ji Hyun Oh.