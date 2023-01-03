2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions weather forecast shows some significant winds at Kapalua

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions weather forecast looks to include the chance of rain falling on Thursday at Kapalua, and the updated forecast for the week calls for substantial wind early in the week at the Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

The general weather forecast calls for a small chance of some rain during all championship days, with temperatures in the high 70s or at 80 degrees.

The wind will be slightly more substantial on Friday and Saturday, and the wind is blowing out of the northeast for all four days, with slight variations.

On Friday and Saturday, the wind direction will change slightly to the east northeast. The PGA Tour expects dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Of course, winds can clock and change throughout the day, but it appears the wind will largely be from the side on most shots.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions updated weather forecast