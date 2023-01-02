PHOTOS: Lydia Ko, Chung Jun wedding

Page 1 of 5

World No. 1 Lydia Ko got married recently to long-time boyfriend and Hyundai magnate Chung Jun, with a number of Ko's golf peers on hand to celebrate the nuptials.

Ko and Jun shared about the Dec. 30 ceremony on social media. The wedding took place at Myeongdong Cathedral in South Korea, where Jun is from and Ko has family. Many of Ko's friends from around the golf world, inclding players and media, made the trip for the nuptials.

Ko is now 25 years old. The 2022 season was huge for Ko, who returned to No. 1 in the world after winning three times, including the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship to take the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.

Jun, 27, is the son of Chung Tae Young, who is the vice chairman of Hyundai Capital. The pair reportedly met in 2021 and played golf together. Jun went to Claremont McKenna College and California and has been working in the United States in the Hyundai motor group in California.

The couple have largely stayed out of the spotlight, though Chung showed up at the season finale on the 18th hole after his then-soon-to-be wife won the big tournament.

See photos of Lydia Ko's wedding to Chung Jun.