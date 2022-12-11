2022 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status

The 2022 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Hae Ran Ryu, with the South Korean star winning the eight-round marathon in Alabama.

Playing the second tournament of the series on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Ryu wrapped up a 29-under 545 total to beat Bailey Tardy by two shots for medalist honors. Aline Krauter and Valery Plata finished tied for third place.

In total, exactly 46 players earned LPGA status for 2022 in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.

Ryu won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

LPGA Q-Series recap notes

Q-Series is played as two consecutive four-round tournaments, with a multi-day break in between for players to reset. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the first tournament, with the Highland Oaks (Highland & Marshwood Courses) hosting the second event.

This is the fourth year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously six rounds.

There was a cut after four rounds -- through the final round of the first tournament -- to the top 70 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.

2022 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

