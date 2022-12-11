2022 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status
Featured

2022 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status

12/11/2022
Golf News Net


The 2022 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Hae Ran Ryu, with the South Korean star winning the eight-round marathon in Alabama.

Playing the second tournament of the series on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Ryu wrapped up a 29-under 545 total to beat Bailey Tardy by two shots for medalist honors. Aline Krauter and Valery Plata finished tied for third place.

In total, exactly 46 players earned LPGA status for 2022 in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.

Ryu won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

LPGA Q-Series recap notes

Q-Series is played as two consecutive four-round tournaments, with a multi-day break in between for players to reset. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the first tournament, with the Highland Oaks (Highland & Marshwood Courses) hosting the second event.

This is the fourth year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously six rounds.

There was a cut after four rounds -- through the final round of the first tournament -- to the top 70 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.

2022 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 TOTAL MONEY
1 Hae Ran Ryu -29 73 68 68 65 70 67 66 68 545 $15,000
2 Bailey Tardy -27 72 67 69 69 68 70 67 65 547 $11,500
T3 Valery Plata -25 73 66 67 69 67 69 69 69 549 $8,250
T3 Aline Krauter -25 70 69 72 69 62 69 68 70 549 $8,250
5 Minami Katsu -24 72 70 66 68 72 67 69 66 550 $6,000
T6 Samantha Wagner -23 69 67 70 68 71 72 68 66 551 $5,250
T6 Chanettee Wannasaen -23 70 72 69 65 66 71 70 68 551 $5,250
8 Linnea Johansson -21 71 71 72 67 70 66 67 69 553 $4,500
T9 Kum-Kang Park -20 72 69 72 64 67 69 68 73 554 $4,000
T9 Lauren Hartlage -20 66 69 69 68 69 72 68 73 554 $4,000
T9 Isi Gabsa -20 72 72 66 66 67 64 72 75 554 $4,000
T12 Luna Sobron Galmes -19 68 70 71 64 77 68 69 68 555 $3,250
T12 Yu-Sang Hou -19 70 70 70 66 70 70 68 71 555 $3,250
T12 Ines Laklalech -19 70 72 71 68 68 67 66 73 555 $3,250
T15 Dana Finkelstein -18 72 66 71 66 70 71 69 71 556 $2,700
T15 Polly Mack -18 70 69 65 69 69 72 66 76 556 $2,700
T17 Jennifer Song -17 70 69 70 68 68 71 72 69 557 $2,250
T17 Ellinor Sudow -17 72 68 66 72 73 71 64 71 557 $2,250
T17 Maddie Szeryk -17 71 64 67 72 70 68 73 72 557 $2,250
T17 Riley Rennell -17 66 67 69 71 69 72 70 73 557 $2,250
T21 Alexa Pano -16 71 70 70 73 68 71 68 67 558 $1,917
T21 Dani Holmqvist -16 74 67 66 69 70 74 69 69 558 $1,917
T21 Jaravee Boonchant -16 71 71 67 66 71 72 70 70 558 $1,917
T24 Min Lee -15 70 70 69 73 68 74 67 68 559 $1,917
T24 Pavarisa Yoktuan -15 69 71 71 66 74 71 68 69 559 $1,917
T24 Yuna Nishimura -15 72 70 68 67 74 68 68 72 559 $1,917
T24 Sofia Garcia -15 72 67 66 69 75 70 67 73 559 $1,917
T28 Karen Chung -14 70 71 67 70 69 73 71 69 560 $1,917
T28 Manon De Roey -14 64 69 70 70 74 73 71 69 560 $1,917
T28 Karis Davidson -14 72 69 72 70 70 70 67 70 560 $1,917
T28 Charlotte Thomas -14 70 73 69 65 69 74 68 72 560 $1,917
T28 Dewi Weber -14 69 72 69 71 66 70 71 72 560 $1,917
T28 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -14 69 70 65 71 69 68 72 76 560 $1,917
T34 Louise Ridderstrom -13 69 71 70 70 70 70 71 70 561 $1,917
T34 Soo Bin Joo -13 70 71 70 68 72 72 67 71 561 $1,917
T34 Jing Yan -13 72 71 69 70 70 70 68 71 561 $1,917
T34 Jenny Coleman -13 75 68 70 63 72 67 70 76 561 $1,917
T38 Su Oh -12 68 70 69 73 70 69 75 68 562 $1,917
T38 Magdalena Simmermacher -12 75 64 76 68 71 69 70 69 562 $1,917
T38 Laura Wearn -12 66 73 69 67 72 77 68 70 562 $1,917
T38 Roberta Liti -12 72 69 72 70 71 68 67 73 562 $1,917
T38 Lindy Duncan -12 69 68 67 71 68 73 73 73 562 $1,917
T38 Ana Belac -12 67 71 68 68 74 71 69 74 562 $1,917
T38 Weiwei Zhang -12 72 71 70 67 69 66 72 75 562 $1,917
T45 Dottie Ardina -11 72 67 68 73 71 69 69 74 563 $1,917
T45 Arpichaya Yubol -11 65 73 66 73 69 72 71 74 563 $1,917

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.