Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2022, Black Friday deals have been made available early, with retailers expecting a weaker holiday shopping season and many with a glut of inventory.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find at Amazon, as well a full listing of everything we see online. We'll keep updating throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers.

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales on Amazon

Save big on Bushnell Golf products: Bushnell Golf is the market leader in golf laser rangefinders and distance-measuring products. They're offering a ton of

great deals for the holiday shopping season.

Launch Pro launch monitor: Save $500, now $3,500

Tour V5 Shift laser rangefinder: Save $75, now $325

Tour V5 laser rangefinder: Save $50, now $250

Wingman speaker and GPS: Save $50, now $100

ION Edge GPS: Save $50, now $100

Phantom 2 GPS: Save $30, now $100

Save $300 on FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor and simulator: The FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor is the proper upgrade for the FlightScope Mevo. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $300 on a FlightScope Mevo+.

Save $150 on FlightScope Mevo personal launch monitor: The FlightScope personal launch monitor is what I use in equipment reviews and to dial in my game on the range. It comes in a small package and is easy to use. Right now, you can save $150 on a FlightScope Mevo.

Save 15% on a golf cart heater: The Mr. Heater golf cart heater comes in handy when you want to ride but it's a bit too cold outside. It uses a small propane tank to deliver a round's worth of heat with each tank. Now you can save $15 on the heater, coming in at $85.

Save $30 on Shot Scope Pro LX+ laser rangefinder: The Shot Scope Pro LX+ is a laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $50 on the Pro LX+, getting it for $299.

Save $60 on Shot Scope V3 GPS watch: The Shot Scope V3 is the pre-eminent game-tracking platform, helping you learn more about your game, including with strokes-gained data at your skill level. The watch also doubles as a GPS watch, helping you get distances around the golf course. Now you can save $40 on the V3 system, including the GPS watch and tracking sensors for your clubs, getting it for $160.

Save $30 on Shot Scope H4 GPS: The Shot Scope H4 is a lightweight, comfortable GPS watch that doesn't take up too much room on your wrist and offers front/middle/back distances, as well as numbers to hazards and points of interest. Now you can save $30 on the G3, getting it for $130.

Save $50 on Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch: The Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch is a great device. The unit feature a full-color touch screen, connecting to 38,000 golf courses and providing in-depth maps and numbers to help you know the distance to practically any spot on a golf course. Now you can save $50 on the LX5, getting it for $249.

Save $30 on Blue Tees v3 laser rangefinder: The Blue Tees V3 is an easy-to-use laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $30 on the V3, getting it for $190.

Get rechargeable handwarmers for $19: A pair of rechargeable handwarmers comes in handy on those cold mornings when you need to keep from freezing. Now you can get a pair for just $19.