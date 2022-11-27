2022 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Asian Tour

2022 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/27/2022 at 11:03 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard is headed by winner Danthai Boonma, who earned the Asian Tour win at Kurmitola Golf Club in Bangladesh.

Boonma earned his first Asian Tour win in seven years with a one-shot win over Kosuke Hamamoto at 13-under 271.

Rattanon Wannasrichan finished in solo third place, three shots out of the lead.

Boonma won the $72,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

International Series Egypt recap notes

Boonma earned approximately 2.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the penultimate event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule concludes next week with the BNI Indonesian Masters.

2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Danthai Boonma -13 68 70 65 68 271 $72,000
2 Kosuke Hamamoto -12 66 69 67 70 272 $44,000
3 Rattanon Wannasrichan -10 71 66 70 67 274 $25,200
T4 Karandeep Kochhar -7 73 71 68 65 277 $15,280
T4 Poom Saksansin -7 70 69 69 69 277 $15,280
T4 Siddikur Smithan -7 69 66 72 70 277 $15,280
T4 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -7 71 66 69 71 277 $15,280
T8 Hung Chien-yao -6 71 71 70 66 278 $8,245
T8 David Puig -6 70 68 69 71 278 $8,245
T8 Jamal Hossain -6 68 69 69 72 278 $8,245
T8 Veer Ahlawat -6 69 69 68 72 278 $8,245
T12 Yoseop Seo -5 72 68 72 67 279 $6,280
T12 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -5 68 71 70 70 279 $6,280
T14 Chan Shih-chang -4 68 76 68 68 280 $5,300
T14 Pawin Ingkhapradit -4 68 70 70 72 280 $5,300
T14 Cole Madey -4 70 70 68 72 280 $5,300
T14 Itthipat Buranatanyarat -4 65 68 74 73 280 $5,300
T14 Badal Hossain -4 68 70 69 73 280 $5,300
T19 Justin Quiban -3 72 69 73 67 281 $4,480
T19 Miguel Tabuena -3 70 70 71 70 281 $4,480
T19 Kevin Yuan -3 73 72 70 66 281 $4,480
T22 Thitipan Pachuayprakong -2 72 70 72 68 282 $3,880
T22 Aman Raj -2 70 69 73 70 282 $3,880
T22 Ben Jones -2 68 72 72 70 282 $3,880
T22 S.S.P Chawrasia -2 71 68 76 67 282 $3,880
T22 Khalin Joshi -2 70 70 71 71 282 $3,880
T22 Natipong Srithong -2 74 68 69 71 282 $3,880
T22 Miguel Carballo -2 71 74 65 72 282 $3,880
T29 Chikkarangappa S -1 71 74 69 69 283 $3,340
T29 Sungyeol Kwon -1 71 69 70 73 283 $3,340
T29 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -1 71 70 68 74 283 $0
T32 Jack Harrison E 72 69 72 71 284 $2,966
T32 Settee Prakongvech E 72 66 74 72 284 $2,966
T32 Lu Wei-chih E 72 68 74 70 284 $2,966
T32 Prom Meesawat E 71 71 73 69 284 $2,966
T32 Suradit Yongcharoenchai E 72 71 72 69 284 $2,966
T32 Jakraphan Premsirigorn E 73 68 71 72 284 $2,966
T32 Mitchell Slorach E 69 76 72 67 284 $2,966
T39 Bjorn Hellgren 1 71 71 73 70 285 $2,560
T39 Jaewoong Eom 1 71 73 72 69 285 $2,560
T39 Md Nooruzzaman 1 70 73 74 68 285 $2,560
T42 Bongsub Kim 2 70 75 68 73 286 $2,268
T42 Benjamin Follett-Smith 2 70 69 74 73 286 $2,268
T42 Sadom Kaewkanjana 2 72 71 71 72 286 $2,268
T42 Chang Wei-lun 2 66 70 75 75 286 $2,268
T42 Mathiam Keyser 2 72 71 75 68 286 $2,268
T47 Sattaya Supupramai 3 72 70 72 73 287 $2,040
T47 Udayan Mane 3 72 71 73 71 287 $2,040
T47 Tanapat Pichaikool 3 71 72 74 70 287 $2,040
T50 Daeng Abdul Smithan 4 73 71 71 73 288 $1,800
T50 Berry Henson 4 71 72 73 72 288 $1,800
T50 Koh Deng Shan 4 74 71 73 70 288 $1,800
53 Seung Park 5 67 75 75 72 289 $1,640
T54 Janne Kaske 6 71 73 71 75 290 $1,520
T54 Chapchai Nirat 6 73 72 71 74 290 $1,520
T54 Nitithorn Thippong 6 74 68 76 72 290 $1,520
T57 Rashid Khan 7 69 73 73 76 291 $1,420
T57 Viraj Madappa 7 74 69 73 75 291 $1,420
T59 Mohammad Muaj 8 72 71 74 75 292 $1,320
T59 Md Nazim Hosain 8 75 70 72 75 292 $1,320
T59 Dodge Kemmer 8 72 73 76 71 292 $1,320
62 Kasidit Lepkurte 9 71 74 72 76 293 $1,240
T63 Rory Hie 10 75 70 70 79 294 $1,180
T63 Kevin Phelan 10 73 71 72 78 294 $1,180
65 Md Sagor 11 70 75 76 74 295 $1,120
66 Md Sazib Ali 12 70 73 76 77 296 $1,080

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.