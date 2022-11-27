2022 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard is headed by winner Danthai Boonma, who earned the Asian Tour win at Kurmitola Golf Club in Bangladesh.
Boonma earned his first Asian Tour win in seven years with a one-shot win over Kosuke Hamamoto at 13-under 271.
Rattanon Wannasrichan finished in solo third place, three shots out of the lead.
Boonma won the $72,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.
International Series Egypt recap notes
Boonma earned approximately 2.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.
There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the penultimate event of the season.
The 2022 Asian Tour schedule concludes next week with the BNI Indonesian Masters.
2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Danthai Boonma
|-13
|68
|70
|65
|68
|271
|$72,000
|2
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-12
|66
|69
|67
|70
|272
|$44,000
|3
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-10
|71
|66
|70
|67
|274
|$25,200
|T4
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-7
|73
|71
|68
|65
|277
|$15,280
|T4
|Poom Saksansin
|-7
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|$15,280
|T4
|Siddikur Smithan
|-7
|69
|66
|72
|70
|277
|$15,280
|T4
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-7
|71
|66
|69
|71
|277
|$15,280
|T8
|Hung Chien-yao
|-6
|71
|71
|70
|66
|278
|$8,245
|T8
|David Puig
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$8,245
|T8
|Jamal Hossain
|-6
|68
|69
|69
|72
|278
|$8,245
|T8
|Veer Ahlawat
|-6
|69
|69
|68
|72
|278
|$8,245
|T12
|Yoseop Seo
|-5
|72
|68
|72
|67
|279
|$6,280
|T12
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-5
|68
|71
|70
|70
|279
|$6,280
|T14
|Chan Shih-chang
|-4
|68
|76
|68
|68
|280
|$5,300
|T14
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|-4
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$5,300
|T14
|Cole Madey
|-4
|70
|70
|68
|72
|280
|$5,300
|T14
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|-4
|65
|68
|74
|73
|280
|$5,300
|T14
|Badal Hossain
|-4
|68
|70
|69
|73
|280
|$5,300
|T19
|Justin Quiban
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|67
|281
|$4,480
|T19
|Miguel Tabuena
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|70
|281
|$4,480
|T19
|Kevin Yuan
|-3
|73
|72
|70
|66
|281
|$4,480
|T22
|Thitipan Pachuayprakong
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|68
|282
|$3,880
|T22
|Aman Raj
|-2
|70
|69
|73
|70
|282
|$3,880
|T22
|Ben Jones
|-2
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$3,880
|T22
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|-2
|71
|68
|76
|67
|282
|$3,880
|T22
|Khalin Joshi
|-2
|70
|70
|71
|71
|282
|$3,880
|T22
|Natipong Srithong
|-2
|74
|68
|69
|71
|282
|$3,880
|T22
|Miguel Carballo
|-2
|71
|74
|65
|72
|282
|$3,880
|T29
|Chikkarangappa S
|-1
|71
|74
|69
|69
|283
|$3,340
|T29
|Sungyeol Kwon
|-1
|71
|69
|70
|73
|283
|$3,340
|T29
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|-1
|71
|70
|68
|74
|283
|$0
|T32
|Jack Harrison
|E
|72
|69
|72
|71
|284
|$2,966
|T32
|Settee Prakongvech
|E
|72
|66
|74
|72
|284
|$2,966
|T32
|Lu Wei-chih
|E
|72
|68
|74
|70
|284
|$2,966
|T32
|Prom Meesawat
|E
|71
|71
|73
|69
|284
|$2,966
|T32
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|E
|72
|71
|72
|69
|284
|$2,966
|T32
|Jakraphan Premsirigorn
|E
|73
|68
|71
|72
|284
|$2,966
|T32
|Mitchell Slorach
|E
|69
|76
|72
|67
|284
|$2,966
|T39
|Bjorn Hellgren
|1
|71
|71
|73
|70
|285
|$2,560
|T39
|Jaewoong Eom
|1
|71
|73
|72
|69
|285
|$2,560
|T39
|Md Nooruzzaman
|1
|70
|73
|74
|68
|285
|$2,560
|T42
|Bongsub Kim
|2
|70
|75
|68
|73
|286
|$2,268
|T42
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|2
|70
|69
|74
|73
|286
|$2,268
|T42
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|2
|72
|71
|71
|72
|286
|$2,268
|T42
|Chang Wei-lun
|2
|66
|70
|75
|75
|286
|$2,268
|T42
|Mathiam Keyser
|2
|72
|71
|75
|68
|286
|$2,268
|T47
|Sattaya Supupramai
|3
|72
|70
|72
|73
|287
|$2,040
|T47
|Udayan Mane
|3
|72
|71
|73
|71
|287
|$2,040
|T47
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|3
|71
|72
|74
|70
|287
|$2,040
|T50
|Daeng Abdul Smithan
|4
|73
|71
|71
|73
|288
|$1,800
|T50
|Berry Henson
|4
|71
|72
|73
|72
|288
|$1,800
|T50
|Koh Deng Shan
|4
|74
|71
|73
|70
|288
|$1,800
|53
|Seung Park
|5
|67
|75
|75
|72
|289
|$1,640
|T54
|Janne Kaske
|6
|71
|73
|71
|75
|290
|$1,520
|T54
|Chapchai Nirat
|6
|73
|72
|71
|74
|290
|$1,520
|T54
|Nitithorn Thippong
|6
|74
|68
|76
|72
|290
|$1,520
|T57
|Rashid Khan
|7
|69
|73
|73
|76
|291
|$1,420
|T57
|Viraj Madappa
|7
|74
|69
|73
|75
|291
|$1,420
|T59
|Mohammad Muaj
|8
|72
|71
|74
|75
|292
|$1,320
|T59
|Md Nazim Hosain
|8
|75
|70
|72
|75
|292
|$1,320
|T59
|Dodge Kemmer
|8
|72
|73
|76
|71
|292
|$1,320
|62
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|9
|71
|74
|72
|76
|293
|$1,240
|T63
|Rory Hie
|10
|75
|70
|70
|79
|294
|$1,180
|T63
|Kevin Phelan
|10
|73
|71
|72
|78
|294
|$1,180
|65
|Md Sagor
|11
|70
|75
|76
|74
|295
|$1,120
|66
|Md Sazib Ali
|12
|70
|73
|76
|77
|296
|$1,080