2022 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard is headed by winner Danthai Boonma, who earned the Asian Tour win at Kurmitola Golf Club in Bangladesh.

Boonma earned his first Asian Tour win in seven years with a one-shot win over Kosuke Hamamoto at 13-under 271.

Rattanon Wannasrichan finished in solo third place, three shots out of the lead.

Boonma won the $72,000 winner's share of the $400,000 purse.

International Series Egypt recap notes

Boonma earned approximately 2.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the penultimate event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule concludes next week with the BNI Indonesian Masters.

2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts