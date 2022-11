On today's show, we get into Tony Finau's latest PGA Tour win and the full slate of weekend action. Also we dig in on the strange case of Alex Fitzpatrick's exemption into Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

Subscribe to 2 Off the 1st on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeart

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!

For Apple News readers, click here to watch the video.