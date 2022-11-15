DP World Tour Championship, Dubai history, results and past winners

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai is the DP World Tour's season-ending event in the United Arab Emirates.

The event, which was first played in 2209 as the Volvo Masters, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the end of the Race to Dubai, with the winner of the season-long points race separately claiming the top prize from the bonus pool.

The event became one of the highest-paying single-tournament winner's checks in golf in 2018, with the winner receiving $3 million.

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Henrik Stenson have all won this tournament twice.

DP World Tour Championship Dubai format

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 50 players is made up of the top 50 players available in the DP World Tour points standings after the penultimate event of the season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

DP World Tour Championship Dubai host courses

2009-present: Jumeirah Golf Estates

DP World Tour Championship Dubai past sponsors

DP World Tour Championship Dubai has had just one sponsor.

2009-2011: Dubai World Championship

2012-present: DP World Tour Championship Dubai

DP World Tour Championship Dubai history & results