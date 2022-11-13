2022 International Series Egypt final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/13/2022 at 11:09 am
The 2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Ogletree, who earned the Asian Tour win at Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt.

Ogletree earned his first professional win with a four-shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger with a 72-hole total of 23-under 257. A closing 62 gave Ogletree the chance to break away from the field.

Jeunghun Wang and Sihwan Kim finished tied for third place, three shots behind Wiesberger.

Ogletree won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Egypt recap notes

Ogletree earned approximately 4.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open.

2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Andy Ogletree -23 66 64 65 62 257
2 Bernd Wiesberger -19 66 67 65 63 261
T3 Jeunghun Wang -16 65 68 67 64 264
T3 Sihwan Kim -16 65 66 68 65 264
5 James Piot -15 65 70 64 66 265
T6 Jarin Todd -14 66 66 67 67 266
T6 Prom Meesawat -14 67 66 66 67 266
T6 Richard T. Lee -14 64 65 69 68 266
T9 Sadom Kaewkanjana -13 70 66 68 63 267
T9 Kieran Vincent -13 66 69 67 65 267
T9 Jinichiro Kozuma -13 67 64 68 68 267
12 Travis Smyth -12 65 67 69 67 268
T13 Gunn Charoenkul -11 68 71 66 64 269
T13 Seungtaek Lee -11 63 70 71 65 269
T13 Todd Sinnott -11 68 69 67 65 269
T13 Kevin Yuan -11 71 67 66 65 269
T13 David Puig -11 68 71 64 66 269
T13 Nitithorn Thippong -11 66 70 66 67 269
T13 Sarit Suwannarut -11 68 68 66 67 269
T13 Scott Hend -11 62 74 64 69 269
T21 Kosuke Hamamoto -10 69 70 66 65 270
T21 Brett Rumford -10 65 71 69 65 270
T21 Jakraphan Premsirigorn -10 67 69 66 68 270
T21 Jaco Ahlers -10 64 68 69 69 270
T25 Berry Henson -9 68 67 68 68 271
T25 Trevor Simsby -9 65 67 69 70 271
T27 Turk Pettit -7 67 68 71 67 273
T27 Shergo Al Kurdi -7 69 70 67 67 273
T27 Pawin Ingkhapradit -7 63 70 73 67 273
T27 Cole Madey -7 70 69 67 67 273
T27 Ajeetesh Sandhu -7 70 69 65 69 273
T27 Ian Snyman -7 67 69 68 69 273
T33 Mathiam Keyser -6 65 73 69 67 274
T33 El Mehdi Fakori (a) -6 68 70 69 67 274
T33 Rattanon Wannasrichan -6 69 66 70 69 274
T33 Scott Vincent -6 70 69 71 64 274
T37 Ayoub Lguirati -5 66 67 73 69 275
T37 Koh Deng Shan -5 71 68 65 71 275
T37 Phachara Khongwatmai -5 67 70 66 72 275
40 Aman Kapil Gupta -4 68 72 70 66 276
T41 Lu Wei-chih -3 70 65 70 72 277
T41 S.S.P Chawrasia -3 68 69 71 69 277
T41 Chase Koepka -3 70 69 70 68 277
T41 Hung Chien-yao -3 71 69 69 68 277
T45 Poom Pattaropong -2 71 69 67 71 278
T45 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -2 71 67 70 70 278
T45 Chikkarangappa S -2 70 69 69 70 278
T45 Woohyun Kim -2 69 69 72 68 278
T45 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -2 68 66 76 68 278
T45 Danthai Boonma -2 71 67 73 67 278
T51 Viraj Madappa -1 67 70 70 72 279
T51 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -1 69 71 68 71 279
T51 Justin Quiban -1 66 71 72 70 279
T51 Natipong Srithong -1 71 68 71 69 279
T51 Bjorn Hellgren -1 71 68 71 69 279
T51 Jack Harrison -1 71 68 71 69 279
T51 Miguel Tabuena -1 70 70 72 67 279
T58 Alvaro Ortiz E 67 72 69 72 280
T58 Taehoon Ok E 71 66 74 69 280
T58 Angelo Que E 69 71 71 69 280
T61 Sam Brazel 1 65 70 71 75 281
T61 Gaganjeet Bhullar 1 71 69 71 70 281
T63 Siddikur Rahman 2 68 72 70 72 282
T63 Sangchai Kaewcharoen 2 73 67 71 71 282
T63 Cory Crawford 2 70 70 72 70 282
T63 Tristen Strydom 2 75 65 73 69 282
T63 Dodge Kemmer 2 69 69 76 68 282
T63 Sungyeol Kwon 2 73 66 76 67 282
69 Chan Shih-chang 3 68 70 72 73 283
T70 Adam Bresnu (a) 4 68 70 71 75 284
T70 Shinichi Mizuno 4 68 72 73 71 284
72 Yikeun Chang 7 72 66 76 73 287

