2022 International Series Egypt final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 International Series Egypt final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Ogletree, who earned the Asian Tour win at Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt.

Ogletree earned his first professional win with a four-shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger with a 72-hole total of 23-under 257. A closing 62 gave Ogletree the chance to break away from the field.

Jeunghun Wang and Sihwan Kim finished tied for third place, three shots behind Wiesberger.

Ogletree won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Egypt recap notes

Ogletree earned approximately 4.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open.

