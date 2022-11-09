2022 Pelican Women's Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
11/09/2022 at 2:37 pm
The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson and Sei Young Kim are at 14-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Xiyu Lin is at 16-to-1.

This week, we have the Pelican Women's Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Florida for a final two-event flourish to end the year. This is the last full-field event of the season, with the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings getting into next week's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

2022 Pelican Women's Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lydia Ko 600
Brooke Henderson 1400
Sei Young Kim 1400
Xiyu Lin 1600
Hyo Joo Kim 1800
Nelly Korda 1800
Ayaka Furue 2200
Lexi Thompson 2200
Celine Boutier 2500
Hannah Green 2800
In Gee Chun 2800
Megan Khang 2800
Andrea Lee 3000
A Lim Kim 3300
Madelene Sagstrom 3500
Yuka Saso 3500
Ally Ewing 4000
Jin Young Ko 4000
Maja Stark 5000
Gaby Lopez 5500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 5500
Carlota Ciganda 6000
Cheyenne Knight 6000
Narin An 6000
Leona Maguire 6600
Paula Reto 6600
Ryann O'Toole 6600
Ariya Jutanugarn 7500
Jennifer Kupcho 7500
So Yeon Ryu 7500
Amy Yang 8000
Lizette Salas 8000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 8000
Frida Kinhult 9000
Anna Nordqvist 10000
Caroline Masson 10000
Gemma Dryburgh 10000
Jenny Shin 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000
Allisen Corpuz 11000
Eun Hee Ji 11000
Caroline Inglis 12500
Marina Alex 12500
Matilda Castren 12500
Brittany Altomare 15000
Lauren Coughlin 15000
Pornanong Phatlum 15000

