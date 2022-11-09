2022 Pelican Women’s Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson and Sei Young Kim are at 14-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Xiyu Lin is at 16-to-1.

2022 Pelican Women's Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Pelican Women's Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Florida for a final two-event flourish to end the year. This is the last full-field event of the season, with the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings getting into next week's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Pelican Women's Championship betting odds: Outright winner