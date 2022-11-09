2022 Pelican Women’s Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.
Brooke Henderson and Sei Young Kim are at 14-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Xiyu Lin is at 16-to-1.
2022 Pelican Women's Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Pelican Women's Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to Florida for a final two-event flourish to end the year. This is the last full-field event of the season, with the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings getting into next week's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
2022 Pelican Women's Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Lydia Ko
|600
|Brooke Henderson
|1400
|Sei Young Kim
|1400
|Xiyu Lin
|1600
|Hyo Joo Kim
|1800
|Nelly Korda
|1800
|Ayaka Furue
|2200
|Lexi Thompson
|2200
|Celine Boutier
|2500
|Hannah Green
|2800
|In Gee Chun
|2800
|Megan Khang
|2800
|Andrea Lee
|3000
|A Lim Kim
|3300
|Madelene Sagstrom
|3500
|Yuka Saso
|3500
|Ally Ewing
|4000
|Jin Young Ko
|4000
|Maja Stark
|5000
|Gaby Lopez
|5500
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|5500
|Carlota Ciganda
|6000
|Cheyenne Knight
|6000
|Narin An
|6000
|Leona Maguire
|6600
|Paula Reto
|6600
|Ryann O'Toole
|6600
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|7500
|Jennifer Kupcho
|7500
|So Yeon Ryu
|7500
|Amy Yang
|8000
|Lizette Salas
|8000
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|8000
|Frida Kinhult
|9000
|Anna Nordqvist
|10000
|Caroline Masson
|10000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|10000
|Jenny Shin
|10000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|10000
|Allisen Corpuz
|11000
|Eun Hee Ji
|11000
|Caroline Inglis
|12500
|Marina Alex
|12500
|Matilda Castren
|12500
|Brittany Altomare
|15000
|Lauren Coughlin
|15000
|Pornanong Phatlum
|15000