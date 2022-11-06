2022 Pelican Women’s Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The Pelican Women's Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to the United States as back-to-back tournaments in Florida bring the season to the close.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking the final full-field event of the season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Pelican Women's Championship field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Hannah Green

Haylee Harford

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Sung Hyun Hyun

Caroline Inglis

Janie Jackson

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Brittany Lang

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Ruixin Liu

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Annie Park

Amy Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Dewi Weber

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Weiwei Zhang

Avery Zweig (a)

Top 50 players in 2022 Pelican Women's Championship field