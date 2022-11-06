2022 Pelican Women’s Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
The Pelican Women's Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to the United States as back-to-back tournaments in Florida bring the season to the close.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking the final full-field event of the season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Pelican Women's Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Hannah Green
- Haylee Harford
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Sung Hyun Hyun
- Caroline Inglis
- Janie Jackson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Brittany Lang
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Ruixin Liu
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Annie Park
- Amy Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Dewi Weber
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Weiwei Zhang
- Avery Zweig (a)
Top 50 players in 2022 Pelican Women's Championship field
- 2. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Nelly Korda
- 6. Brooke Henderson
- 7. Lexi Thompson
- 8. In Gee Chun
- 10. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 11. Jennifer Kupcho
- 13. Sei Young Kim
- 14. Celine Boutier
- 16. Xiyu Lin
- 19. Hye Jin Choi
- 20. Hannah Green
- 21. Leona Maguire
- 22. Ayaka Furue
- 25. Madelene Sagstrom
- 26. Megan Khang
- 27. Georgia Hall
- 28. Ashleigh Buhai
- 30. Yuka Saso
- 32. Ally Ewing
- 34. Marina Alex
- 35. Andrea Lee
- 39. Patty Tavatanakit
- 41. Maja Stark
- 42. Gaby Lopez
- 45. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 46. A Lim Kim
- 48. Carlota Ciganda
- 50. Eun-Hee Ji