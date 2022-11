On our first episode of the Bandon Book Club, Ryan Ballengee is joined by Shane Ryan, author of the new book, "The Cup They Couldn't Lose." Ryan talks about his writing process, the speed at which he worked on the book and the trials and tribulations of trying to write his second golf book.

