Where is El Camaleon Golf Course and the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship located?

El Camaleon Golf Course is home to the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Playa del Carmen, Mexico, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.

Where is El Camaleon Golf Course located?

El Camaleon Golf Course is in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Specifically, El Camaleon Golf Course is located at the Mayakoba Resort, where the tournament is centered.

El Camaleon Golf Course sits right on the water, with views of the ocean from many of the 18 holes on the course.

Neighboring towns to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, include Playa Paraiso and Cancun to the north.

Which airports are near El Camaleon Golf Course?

The biggest airport in close proximity to El Camaleon Golf Course is Cancun International Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 40-minute drive from the airport to El Camaleon Golf Course.

What other famous golf courses are near El Camaleon Golf Course?

El Camaleon Golf Course is a great golf course in Mexico, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include the Fairmont Mayakoba Golf Course.