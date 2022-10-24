Where is Port Royal Golf Course and the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship located?

Port Royal Golf Course is home to the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Southampton, Bermuda, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.

Not only is Port Royal Golf Course a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in the island nation.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Port Royal Golf Course is located.

Where is Port Royal Golf Course located?

Port Royal Golf Course is in Southampton, Bermuda. Specifically, Port Royal Golf Course is located in the southwestern part of the island nation.

Port Royal Golf Course sits right on the water, with views of the ocean from almost all of the 18 holes on the course. The Great Sound is also to the east.

Neighboring towns to Southampton, Bermuda, include Hog Bay and Buck Island.

Which airports are near Port Royal Golf Course?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Port Royal Golf Course is LF Wade International Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 40-minute drive from the airports to Port Royal Golf Course.

What other famous golf courses are near Port Royal Golf Course?

Port Royal Golf Course is a great golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Turtle Bay Golf Club and Riddell's Bay Golf and Country Club.