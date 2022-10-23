2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

10/23/2022
Golf News Net


The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina prize money payout is from the $10.5 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The CJ Cup in South Carolina prize pool is at $1,890,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,134,000. The The CJ Cup in South Carolina prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $16,800.

The The CJ Cup in South Carolina field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Aaron Wise and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina from the correct 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was not made to the top 65 players and ties, and all 78 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 45.6 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,890,000
2 $1,134,000
3 $714,000
4 $504,000
5 $420,000
6 $378,000
7 $351,750
8 $325,500
9 $304,500
10 $283,500
11 $262,500
12 $241,500
13 $220,500
14 $199,500
15 $187,320
16 $175,980
17 $165,480
18 $154,980
19 $144,480
20 $133,980
21 $123,480
22 $115,080
23 $106,680
24 $98,280
25 $89,880
26 $81,480
27 $78,330
28 $75,180
29 $72,030
30 $68,880
31 $65,730
32 $62,580
33 $59,430
34 $56,805
35 $54,180
36 $51,555
37 $48,930
38 $46,830
39 $44,730
40 $42,630
41 $40,530
42 $38,430
43 $36,330
44 $34,230
45 $32,130
46 $30,030
47 $27,930
48 $26,250
49 $24,780
50 $23,940
51 $23,310
52 $22,680
53 $22,260
54 $21,840
55 $21,630
56 $21,420
57 $21,210
58 $21,000
59 $20,790
60 $20,580
61 $20,370
62 $20,160
63 $19,950
64 $19,740
65 $19,530
66 $19,320
67 $19,110
68 $18,900
69 $18,690
70 $18,480
71 $18,270
72 $18,060
73 $17,850
74 $17,640
75 $17,430
76 $17,220
77 $17,010
78 $16,800

