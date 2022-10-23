2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 players advancing to TimberTech Championship
The PGA Tour Champions's 2022 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the TimberTech Championship, played in Boca Raton, Fla., at Royal Palm Yacht Club.

The TimberTech Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the TimberTech Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the TimberTech Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Not one player played his way into the second leg of playoffs through the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2022 TimberTech Championship

POS PLAYER
1 Steven Alker
2 Padraig Harrington
3 Steve Stricker
4 Jerry Kelly
5 Miguel Angel Jiménez
6 Ernie Els
7 Bernhard Langer
8 Stephen Ames
9 Thongchai Jaidee
10 Steve Flesch
11 Alex Cejka
12 K.J. Choi
13 Doug Barron
14 David Toms
15 Paul Broadhurst
16 Retief Goosen
17 Darren Clarke
18 Rod Pampling
19 Scott Parel
20 Brett Quigley
21 Ken Duke
22 Brandt Jobe
23 Kirk Triplett
24 Gene Sauers
25 Y.E. Yang
26 Robert Karlsson
27 Paul Goydos
28 Rocco Mediate
29 Brian Gay
30 Marco Dawson
31 Lee Janzen
32 Tim Petrovic
33 Jim Furyk
34 Woody Austin
35 Colin Montgomerie
36 Mike Weir
37 Kevin Sutherland
38 Fred Couples
39 Shane Bertsch
40 Rob Labritz
41 Stuart Appleby
42 John Huston
43 Joe Durant
44 Tom Pernice Jr.
45 Paul Stankowski
46 Mark Hensby
47 Jeff Maggert
48 Ken Tanigawa
49 Scott Dunlap
50 Billy Andrade
51 Bob Estes
52 Vijay Singh
53 Harrison Frazar
54 Scott McCarron

