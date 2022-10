On today's show, we dig into Fred Couples shooting 60 to win on. PGA Tour Champions and why that is special. We also look at Keegan Bradley's emotional win in Japan at the Zozo Championship. Also, the golf public is telling you what you need to know about LIV.

