2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse: How much is it and how much does the winner get?

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina purse is $10.5 million, marking one of the larger purses on the PGA Tour for the event played this week at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

How much is the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina purse?

With the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina purse at $10,500,000, and the event having no 36-hole cut, the 78-player field is guaranteed to earn at least a piece of the total purse money.

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina prize-money payout for each player in the field depends on where they finish in the tournament. However, each player is guaranteed to make at least $16,800, as this is the 78th-place prize money. Pay increases for each player who finishes better than 78th place.

On the PGA Tour, there are often ties. When there are ties for a position the final PGA Tour leaderboard, the prize money for each player tied for a certain position is the evenly divided amount of the total money the players would have been awarded had they all finished separately.

Also, the PGA Tour adds money to the stated purse in an event with a cut when more than 65 professional players make the cut.

How much money does the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina winner get?

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina winner's share is $1,890,000, which puts the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina first-place payout on par with a solid second-tier of purses for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

The largest purse on the PGA Tour is The Players Championship, which has a $25 million purse. The elevated events on the PGA Tour schedule have $20 million purses.

How much has the CJ Cup purse grown?

The CJ Cup in South Carolina purse has grown steadily in the last five years.