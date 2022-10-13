Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters history, results and past winners
Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters history, results and past winners

10/13/2022 at 1:31 pm
The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters is the DP World Tour's event in the Andalucia region of Spain, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1988 as the Volvo Masters, has been played in Spain since its inception. The Volvo Masters was the season-ending event on the European Tour schedule before the dawn of the Race to Dubai in 2009. The event then was reborn as the Andalucia Masters in 2011.

The event was canceled in 2012 due to lack of funding and didn't return until 2017.

Sergio Garcia has won the event three time since it became the Andalucia Masters, winning back-to-back-to-back in 2011, 2017 and 2018

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters format

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters host courses

  • 1988-1996, 2001-present: Real Club Valderrama
  • 1997-2001: Montecastillo Golf Club

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters past sponsors

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters has had just one sponsor.

  • 1988-2000, 2005-2008: Volvo Masters
  • 2001-2004: Volvo Masters Andalucia
  • 2011: Andalucia Masters
  • 2010, 2017-2018: Andalucia Valderrama Masters
  • 2019-present: Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY
2021 Matt Fitzpatrick 278 −6 3
2020 John Catlin 286 2 1
2019 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 274 −10 6
2018 Sergio García (3) 201 −12 4
2017 Sergio García (2) 272 −12 1
2011 Sergio García 278 −6 1
2010 Graeme McDowell 281 −3 2
2008 Søren Kjeldsen 276 −8 2
2007 Justin Rose 283 −1 PO
2006 Jeev Milkha Singh 282 −2 1
2005 Paul McGinley 274 −10 2
2004 Ian Poulter 277 −7 PO
2003 Freddie Jacobson 276 −12 PO
2002 Bernhard Langer (2)  Colin Montgomerie (2) 281 −3 Shared
2001 Pádraig Harrington 204 −12 1
2000 Pierre Fulke 272 −16 1
1999 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 269 −19 2
1998 Darren Clarke 271 −17 2
1997 Lee Westwood 200 −16 3
1996 Mark McNulty 276 −8 7
1995 Alex Čejka 282 −2 2
1994 Bernhard Langer 276 −8 1
1993 Colin Montgomerie 274 −10 1
1992 Sandy Lyle 287 3 PO
1991 Rodger Davis 280 −4 1
1990 Mike Harwood 286 2 1
1989 Ronan Rafferty 282 −6 1
1988 Nick Faldo 284 −4 2

