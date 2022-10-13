Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters history, results and past winners

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters is the DP World Tour's event in the Andalucia region of Spain, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1988 as the Volvo Masters, has been played in Spain since its inception. The Volvo Masters was the season-ending event on the European Tour schedule before the dawn of the Race to Dubai in 2009. The event then was reborn as the Andalucia Masters in 2011.

The event was canceled in 2012 due to lack of funding and didn't return until 2017.

Sergio Garcia has won the event three time since it became the Andalucia Masters, winning back-to-back-to-back in 2011, 2017 and 2018

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters format

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters host courses

1988-1996, 2001-present: Real Club Valderrama

1997-2001: Montecastillo Golf Club

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters past sponsors

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters has had just one sponsor.

1988-2000, 2005-2008: Volvo Masters

2001-2004: Volvo Masters Andalucia

2011: Andalucia Masters

2010, 2017-2018: Andalucia Valderrama Masters

2019-present: Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters

Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters history & results