Where is Real Club Valderrama and the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters located?

Real Club Valderrama is home to the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters, home to an event on the DP World Tour in 2022 and one of the favorite tournaments on the European Tour schedule. The Sotogrande, Spain, area course has a great look and lots of history.

Not only is Real Club Valderrama a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters, which features some of the best in the world playing in the Andalucia region of Spain.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the DP World Tour leads fans to wonder where Real Club Valderrama is located.

Where is Real Club Valderrama located?

Real Club Valderrama is in Sotogrande, Spain. Specifically, Real Club Valderrama is located down the coastline from Malaga.

Real Club Valderrama sits near the very southern tip of the country, near Gibraltar and not too far across water to the tip of Morocco.

Malaga is a popular destination for flights to Spain, just behind Madrid in terms of air traffic.

Which airports are near Real Club Valderrama?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Real Club Valderrama is Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport (AGP), where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 60- or 75-minute drive from the airport to Real Club Valderrama.

What other famous golf courses are near Real Club Valderrama?

Real Club Valderrama is a great private golf course in Spain, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Other clubs nearby include Dona Julia Golf Club, the San Roque Club and Estepona Golf.