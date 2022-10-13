Where is Narashino Country Club and the 2022 Zozo Championship located?

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is home to the 2022 Zozo Championship, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Chiba, Japan, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.

Not only is Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 Zozo Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in Japan.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is located.

Where is Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club located?

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is in Chiba, Japan. Specifically, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is located in the Summerlin area of city.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club sits east of the Japanese capital Tokyo, one of the world's most populous cities.

Neighboring towns to Chiba, Japan, include Tokyo and Kashiwa.

Which airports are near Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is Tokyo International Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 90-minute drive from the airports to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club?

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is a great private golf course, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Izumi Country Club and Sohbu Country Club.