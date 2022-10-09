LPGA and Solheim Cup star Jodi Ewart Shadoff: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is in position to win her first LPGA Tour title at the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship, carrying a big lead into the final round.

She made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, playing for Team Europe at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa. It's the culmination of a big year for the Englishwoman, who also finished second in the Women's British Open. This is her best LPGA season.

After joining the LPGA in 2011, Shadoff married sportscaster Adam Shadoff in 2013.

