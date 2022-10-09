2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
10/09/2022 at 1:34 pm
The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship prize money payout is from the $1.8 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the LPGA Mediheal Championship prize pool is at $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $166,233. The LPGA Mediheal Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,504 for 73rd place.

The LPGA Mediheal Championship field is headed by Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Atthaya Thitikul, Danielle Kang and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 73 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship from the correct 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $166,233
3 $120,590
4 $93,286
5 $75,085
6 $61,433
7 $51,421
8 $45,051
9 $40,500
10 $36,860
11 $34,128
12 $31,853
13 $29,851
14 $28,031
15 $26,393
16 $24,936
17 $23,663
18 $22,571
19 $21,661
20 $20,932
21 $20,205
22 $19,476
23 $18,749
24 $18,020
25 $17,383
26 $16,747
27 $16,108
28 $15,472
29 $14,835
30 $14,289
31 $13,743
32 $13,196
33 $12,650
34 $12,104
35 $11,650
36 $11,194
37 $10,740
38 $10,284
39 $9,828
40 $9,465
41 $9,102
42 $8,738
43 $8,373
44 $8,009
45 $7,736
46 $7,463
47 $7,190
48 $6,916
49 $6,643
50 $6,370
51 $6,189
52 $6,007
53 $5,824
54 $5,643
55 $5,460
56 $5,278
57 $5,097
58 $4,914
59 $4,733
60 $4,551
61 $4,460
62 $4,368
63 $4,278
64 $4,187
65 $4,095
66 $4,005
67 $3,914
68 $3,822
69 $3,731
70 $3,641
71 $3,596
72 $3,549
73 $3,504

