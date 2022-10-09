2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif.

Ewart Shadoff won in a Sunday struggle. She came into the final round with a five-shot lead, losing it as she struggled in the early portion of the round. However, she rallied late, shooting 1-under 71.

The Englishwoman was tied with Paula Reto, who herself won for the first time this season, but Reto dropped shots late to fall out of contention.

Shadoff's 15-under 273 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Yuka Saso. Reto, Georgia Hall and Danielle Kang finished tied for third, two shots back.

Ewart Shadoff won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

LPGA Mediheal Championship recap notes

Ewart Shadoff picks up the win in the 29th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career and this season.

By winning the event, Ewart Shadoff earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 73 of 120 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details