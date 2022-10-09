2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/09/2022 at 8:44 pm
The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif.

Ewart Shadoff won in a Sunday struggle. She came into the final round with a five-shot lead, losing it as she struggled in the early portion of the round. However, she rallied late, shooting 1-under 71.

The Englishwoman was tied with Paula Reto, who herself won for the first time this season, but Reto dropped shots late to fall out of contention.

Shadoff's 15-under 273 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Yuka Saso. Reto, Georgia Hall and Danielle Kang finished tied for third, two shots back.

Ewart Shadoff won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

LPGA Mediheal Championship recap notes

Ewart Shadoff picks up the win in the 29th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career and this season.

By winning the event, Ewart Shadoff earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 73 of 120 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -15 64 69 69 71 273 $270,000
2 Yuka Saso -14 70 70 68 66 274 $166,233
T3 Georgia Hall -13 71 68 71 65 275 $96,320
T3 Danielle Kang -13 67 73 68 67 275 $96,320
T3 Paula Reto -13 67 70 69 69 275 $96,320
6 Andrea Lee -12 71 70 66 69 276 $61,433
7 Sei Young Kim -11 70 70 70 67 277 $51,421
T8 Atthaya Thitikul -10 67 72 71 68 278 $37,678
T8 Lauren Coughlin -10 70 71 68 69 278 $37,678
T8 Xiyu Lin -10 69 69 70 70 278 $37,678
T8 Celine Boutier -10 69 72 66 71 278 $37,678
T8 Hinako Shibuno -10 73 66 68 71 278 $37,678
T13 Caroline Inglis -9 75 67 68 69 279 $28,941
T13 Amanda Doherty -9 73 69 68 69 279 $28,941
T15 Kelly Tan -8 74 69 71 66 280 $23,845
T15 Lilia Vu -8 71 73 68 68 280 $23,845
T15 Allisen Corpuz -8 69 72 70 69 280 $23,845
T15 Jennifer Chang -8 68 74 68 70 280 $23,845
T15 Gaby Lopez -8 68 70 71 71 280 $23,845
T20 Mina Harigae -7 71 68 72 70 281 $20,568
T20 Daniela Darquea -7 71 69 69 72 281 $20,568
T22 Narin An -6 72 71 72 67 282 $17,422
T22 Lucy Li -6 68 71 74 69 282 $17,422
T22 Ruixin Liu -6 66 72 75 69 282 $17,422
T22 Jenny Coleman -6 68 72 71 71 282 $17,422
T22 Chella Choi -6 69 70 72 71 282 $17,422
T22 Pauline Roussin -6 70 68 72 72 282 $17,422
T22 Haeji Kang -6 69 69 72 72 282 $17,422
T29 Paula Creamer -5 74 68 75 66 283 $14,289
T29 Hye-Jin Choi -5 75 66 72 70 283 $14,289
T29 Eun-Hee Ji -5 70 68 73 72 283 $14,289
T32 Dewi Weber -4 70 72 74 68 284 $10,219
T32 Karis Davidson -4 72 73 69 70 284 $10,219
T32 A Lim Kim -4 69 76 69 70 284 $10,219
T32 Linnea Johansson -4 68 74 72 70 284 $10,219
T32 Angel Yin -4 72 68 74 70 284 $10,219
T32 Jennifer Song -4 68 71 75 70 284 $10,219
T32 Mi Hyang Lee -4 71 74 68 71 284 $10,219
T32 Sarah Kemp -4 72 72 69 71 284 $10,219
T32 Ayako Uehara -4 70 71 72 71 284 $10,219
T32 Lindy Duncan -4 68 72 73 71 284 $10,219
T32 Haylee Harford -4 70 72 70 72 284 $10,219
T32 Annie Park -4 68 72 72 72 284 $10,219
T32 Dana Finkelstein -4 68 77 66 73 284 $10,219
T32 Stephanie Meadow -4 68 70 71 75 284 $10,219
T46 Maja Stark -3 73 72 70 70 285 $6,795
T46 Jeongeun Lee6 -3 71 74 70 70 285 $6,795
T46 Pernilla Lindberg -3 70 73 72 70 285 $6,795
T46 Ruoning Yin -3 71 72 71 71 285 $6,795
T46 Brittany Altomare -3 72 67 75 71 285 $6,795
T46 Ana Belac -3 70 73 69 73 285 $6,795
T52 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2 73 72 72 69 286 $5,460
T52 Amelia Lewis -2 72 73 70 71 286 $5,460
T52 Alison Lee -2 66 73 76 71 286 $5,460
T52 Yu Liu -2 69 75 70 72 286 $5,460
T52 Ayaka Furue -2 72 71 70 73 286 $5,460
T52 Stacy Lewis -2 72 71 69 74 286 $5,460
T52 Pornanong Phatlum -2 69 71 72 74 286 $5,460
T59 Casey Danielson -1 71 73 74 69 287 $4,429
T59 Brooke Matthews -1 70 74 72 71 287 $4,429
T59 Pajaree Anannarukarn -1 73 70 72 72 287 $4,429
T59 Giulia Molinaro -1 75 70 69 73 287 $4,429
T59 Gemma Dryburgh -1 73 69 72 73 287 $4,429
T59 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 70 72 71 74 287 $4,429
65 Min Lee E 71 71 75 71 288 $4,095
T66 Aditi Ashok 2 71 74 73 72 290 $3,914
T66 Mo Martin 2 70 72 74 74 290 $3,914
T66 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 72 70 71 77 290 $3,914
T69 Rachel Rohanna 3 73 72 73 73 291 $3,686
T69 Sophia Schubert 3 75 70 71 75 291 $3,686
71 Wei-Ling Hsu 5 72 73 74 74 293 $3,596
72 Janie Jackson 6 77 67 78 72 294 $3,549
73 Alena Sharp 8 72 71 77 76 296 $3,504

