2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final leaderboard is headed by winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who earned the LIV Golf win at Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lopez-Chacarra won the 54-hole, shotgun-start event by three shots over Patrick Reed, winning on 17-under 197. Lopez-Chacarra opened with 65, then 63 to set the pace, and he closed with 69 to win.

Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim and Paul Casey finished tied for third place, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

Lopez-Chacarra won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok recap notes

Lopez-Chacarra earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Lopez-Chacarra would have earned approximately 19 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 47 players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first by seven shots, with the four team members (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and Lopez-Chacarra) splitting $3 milllion. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Cleeks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Royal Greens in Saudi Arabia from Oct. 14-16.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details