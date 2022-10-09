2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final leaderboard is headed by winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who earned the LIV Golf win at Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lopez-Chacarra won the 54-hole, shotgun-start event by three shots over Patrick Reed, winning on 17-under 197. Lopez-Chacarra opened with 65, then 63 to set the pace, and he closed with 69 to win.

Richard Bland, Sihwan Kim and Paul Casey finished tied for third place, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

Lopez-Chacarra won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok recap notes

Lopez-Chacarra earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Lopez-Chacarra would have earned approximately 19 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 47 players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Fireballs team finished first by seven shots, with the four team members (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and Lopez-Chacarra) splitting $3 milllion. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Cleeks finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Royal Greens in Saudi Arabia from Oct. 14-16.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -19 65 63 69 197 $4,000,000
2 Patrick Reed -16 68 65 67 200 $2,125,000
T3 Paul Casey -15 71 65 65 201 $1,175,000
T3 Richard Bland -15 65 68 68 201 $1,175,000
T3 Sihwan Kim -15 67 66 68 201 $1,175,000
T6 James Piot -14 69 65 68 202 $737,500
T6 Harold Varner Iii -14 67 66 69 202 $737,500
T8 Charles Howell Iii -13 69 67 67 203 $602,500
T8 Brooks Koepka -13 67 67 69 203 $602,500
T10 Abraham Ancer -11 69 68 68 205 $477,500
T10 Laurie Canter -11 70 66 69 205 $477,500
T10 Ian Poulter -11 66 70 69 205 $477,500
T10 Marc Leishman -11 66 69 70 205 $477,500
14 Bryson Dechambeau -10 69 68 69 206 $270,000
T15 Matt Jones -9 71 70 66 207 $233,600
T15 Dustin Johnson -9 70 70 67 207 $233,600
T15 Phil Mickelson -9 69 69 69 207 $233,600
T15 Carlos Ortiz -9 72 65 70 207 $233,600
T15 Lee Westwood -9 69 66 72 207 $233,600
T20 Joaquin Niemann -8 72 71 65 208 $174,286
T20 Sergio Garcia -8 68 72 68 208 $174,286
T20 Sadom Kaewkanjana -8 71 69 68 208 $174,286
T20 Peter Uihlein -8 70 68 70 208 $174,286
T20 Talor Gooch -8 70 67 71 208 $174,286
T20 Jediah Morgan -8 67 69 72 208 $174,286
T20 Kevin Na -8 67 68 73 208 $174,286
T27 Charl Schwartzel -7 70 73 66 209 $157,000
T27 Phachara Khongwatmai -7 71 70 68 209 $157,000
T27 Shaun Norris -7 71 69 69 209 $157,000
T27 Jason Kokrak -7 69 70 70 209 $157,000
T27 Turk Pettit -7 71 68 70 209 $157,000
T27 Wade Ormsby -7 70 68 71 209 $157,000
T33 Chase Koepka -6 74 69 67 210 $144,000
T33 Sam Horsfield -6 73 70 67 210 $144,000
T33 Bernd Wiesberger -6 73 69 68 210 $144,000
T33 Henrik Stenson -6 71 71 68 210 $144,000
T33 Martin Kaymer -6 73 69 68 210 $144,000
T33 Hudson Swafford -6 70 68 72 210 $144,000
T33 Cameron Tringale -6 70 68 72 210 $144,000
40 Pat Perez -5 71 71 69 211 $136,000
T41 Anirban Lahiri -4 71 71 70 212 $131,000
T41 Cameron Smith -4 72 70 70 212 $131,000
T41 Graeme Mcdowell -4 68 73 71 212 $131,000
T41 Matthew Wolff -4 74 66 72 212 $131,000
T45 Louis Oosthuizen E 71 72 73 216 $125,000
T45 Scott Vincent E 70 72 74 216 $125,000
47 Hideto Tanihara 1 70 72 75 217 $122,000

