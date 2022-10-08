Where is The Saticoy Club and the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship located?

The Saticoy Club is home to the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship, home to an event on the LPGA Tour in 2022 and is filling in while nearby Lake Merced Golf Club undergoes a renovation. The Somis, Calif., area course has a great look.

Not only is The Saticoy Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the LPGA Tour and its 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in southern California.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the LPGA Tour leads fans to wonder where The Saticoy Club is located.

Where is The Saticoy Club located?

The Saticoy Club is in Somis, Calif. Specifically, The Saticoy Club is located just outside of Thousand Oaks, which is northwest from Los Angeles.

The Saticoy Club sits northwest of Thousand Oaks, and it's located closer to the water near the eponymous town of Saticoy.

Neighboring towns to Somis, Calif., include Saticoy, El Rio and Oxnard.

Which airports are near The Saticoy Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to The Saticoy Club is Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 75- or 90-minute drive from the airports to The Saticoy Club.

What other famous golf courses are near The Saticoy Club?

The Saticoy Club is a great private golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Other clubs nearby include Saticoy Regional Golf Course, which is a public course, and Las Posas Country Club.