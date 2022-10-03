2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/03/2022 at 10:34 am
The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field is headed by Atthaya Thitikul, Danielle Kang, Celine Boutier and more.

This is the 28th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif.

LPGA Mediheal Championship women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,800,000
Winner's share: $270,000
Field size: 120 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $167,486
3 $121,500
4 $93,990
5 $75,651
6 $61,896
7 $51,809
8 $45,391
9 $40,806
10 $37,138
11 $34,386
12 $32,093
13 $30,076
14 $28,243
15 $26,591
16 $25,124
17 $23,842
18 $22,741
19 $21,824
20 $21,090
21 $20,357
22 $19,623
23 $18,890
24 $18,156
25 $17,515
26 $16,873
27 $16,230
28 $15,588
29 $14,947
30 $14,396
31 $13,847
32 $13,296
33 $12,746
34 $12,195
35 $11,738
36 $11,279
37 $10,821
38 $10,362
39 $9,903
40 $9,536
41 $9,170
42 $8,804
43 $8,436
44 $8,069
45 $7,794
46 $7,519
47 $7,244
48 $6,969
49 $6,693
50 $6,418
51 $6,236
52 $6,052
53 $5,868
54 $5,685
55 $5,502
56 $5,317
57 $5,135
58 $4,951
59 $4,769
60 $4,585
61 $4,494
62 $4,401
63 $4,310
64 $4,218
65 $4,126
66 $4,035
67 $3,944
68 $3,850
69 $3,759
70 $3,668

