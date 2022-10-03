2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Xiyu Lin is at 11-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Celine Boutier is at 12-to-1.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the LPGA Mediheal Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to California as it prepares for the fall Asian swing. This is arguably the weakest field of the year on the LPGA, which is kind of insane. However, still a third of the world top 50 are competing in this event.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds: Outright winner