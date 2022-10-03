2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
10/03/2022 at 8:56 am
The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Xiyu Lin is at 11-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Celine Boutier is at 12-to-1.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the LPGA Mediheal Championship, with the LPGA Tour returning to California as it prepares for the fall Asian swing. This is arguably the weakest field of the year on the LPGA, which is kind of insane. However, still a third of the world top 50 are competing in this event.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Atthaya Thitikul 800
Xiyu Lin 1100
Celine Boutier 1200
Danielle Kang 1600
Lilia Vu 1600
Hye Jin Choi 1800
Georgia Hall 2000
Sei Young Kim 2000
A Lim Kim 2500
Andrea Lee 2500
Ayaka Furue 2500
So Yeon Ryu 2500
Alison Lee 3000
Narin An 3000
Ryann O'Toole 3000
Chella Choi 3300
Frida Kinhult 4000
Jeongeun Lee6 4000
Maja Stark 4000
Moriya Jutanugarn 4000
Yuka Saso 4000
Ariya Jutanugarn 4500
Gaby Lopez 5000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6000
Yealimi Noh 6000
Esther Henseleit 6600
Eun Hee Ji 7000
Pornanong Phatlum 7000
Brittany Altomare 8000
Matilda Castren 8000
Ruoning Yin 8000
Emma Talley 9000
Mina Harigae 9000
Patty Tavatanakit 9000
Allisen Corpuz 10000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 10000
Lauren Stephenson 10000
Paula Reto 10000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 10000
Wichanee Meechai 10000

