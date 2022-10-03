2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 9-to-2 (+450).

Ernie Els is at 10-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Constellation Furyk and Friends, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Jacksonville just days after large portions of the state were hit by Hurricane Ian. The field is solid, and the golf course is fun, albeit a bit tighter.

2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds: Outright winner