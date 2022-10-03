2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

10/03/2022 at 9:03 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +400 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is next best on the table at 9-to-2 (+450).

Ernie Els is at 10-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Constellation Furyk and Friends, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Jacksonville just days after large portions of the state were hit by Hurricane Ian. The field is solid, and the golf course is fun, albeit a bit tighter.

2022 Constellation Furyk and Friends betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Sticker 400
Padraig Harrington 450
Ernie Els 1000
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100
Bernhard Langer 2000
Jerry Kelly 2000
Steve Flesch 2000
Thongchai Jaidee 2200
Jim Furyk 2500
Alex Cejka 3000
Darren Clarke 3300
David Toms 3300
Rod Pampling 3300
Brian Gay 3500
Y E Yang 4000
Paul Broadhurst 4500
Paul Stankowski 4500
Doug Barron 5000
Ken Duke 5000
John Huston 5500
Kevin Sutherland 5500
Robert Karlsson 5500
Stephen Ames 5500
Kirk Triplett 6000
Brett Quigley 6600
Mike Weir 7000
Woody Austin 7000
Joe Durant 8000
Vijay Singh 8000
Marco Dawson 9000
Bob Estes 10000
Tim Petrovic 10000
Colin Montgomerie 11000
Justin Leonard 11000
Stuart Appleby 11000
Davis Love III 12500
Jeff Maggert 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Scott Parel 12500
Shane Bertsch 12500

