2022 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 9-to-4 (+225) betting odds.

Tommy Fleetwood is on 15-to-2, while Adri Arnaus is at 20-to-1.

Eddie Pepperell is on 22-to-1.

2022 Acciona Open de Espana tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Acciona Open de Espana, with the European Tour heading to Spain in an event that has the consistent support of the Spanish No. 1. The field isn't deep, and that's why Rahm's odds are ridiculously low. However, this is a scoring course, and that means more players can win than most think.

2022 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds: Outright winner