2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif.
The LPGA Mediheal Championship field is headlined by the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to California as the season moves to a conclusion in November.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking a move to California ahead of the fall swing in Asia.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.8 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Casey Danielson
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Janie Jackson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Min Lee
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Mo Martin
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Robynn Ree
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Yuka Saso
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Ayako Uehara
- Alana Uriell
- Anne van Dam
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Lilia Vu
- Dewi Weber
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
Top 50 players in 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field
- 3. Atthaya Thitikul
- 12. Sei Young Kim
- 13. Danielle Kang
- 15. Celine Boutier
- 20. Hye Jin Choi
- 21. Ayaka Furue
- 23. Xiyu Lin
- 27. Georgia Hall
- 30. Patty Tavatanakit
- 36. Hinako Shibuno
- 37. Mina Harigae
- 39. Jeongeun Lee6
- 41. A Lim Kim
- 46. Maja Stark
- 48. Eun-Hee Ji
- 50. Alison Lee