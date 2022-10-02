2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif.

The LPGA Mediheal Championship field is headlined by the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to California as the season moves to a conclusion in November.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking a move to California ahead of the fall swing in Asia.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.8 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Casey Danielson

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Min Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Mo Martin

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Robynn Ree

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Yuka Saso

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Ayako Uehara

Alana Uriell

Anne van Dam

Savannah Vilaubi

Lilia Vu

Dewi Weber

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Top 50 players in 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship field