Where is The Country Club of Jackson and the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship located?

The Country Club of Jackson is home to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Jackson, Miss., area course has a great look.

Not only is The Country Club of Jackson a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in Mississippi.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where The Country Club of Jackson is located.

Where is The Country Club of Jackson located?

The Country Club of Jackson is in Mississippi. Specifically, The Country Club of Jackson is located in the northeast portion of the city, closer to Madison.

The Country Club of Jackson sits close to the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Neighboring towns to Jackson, Miss., include Madison, Ridgeland and Flowood.

Which airports are near The Country Club of Jackson?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to The Country Club of Jackson is Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evars International Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30- or 25-minute drive from the airports to The Country Club of Jackson.

What other famous golf courses are near The Country Club of Jackson?

The Country Club of Jackson is a great private golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

River Hills Club is the nearby club that flies under the radar nationally.

Live Oaks Golf Club is publicly accessible, along with Grove Park Golf Club.