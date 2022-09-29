2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Golfpass apps

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is the latest event of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 19.5 hours of coverage of the tournament, with DP World Tour streaming airing through NBC Sports online streaming products.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2